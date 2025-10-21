Dubai, UAE: DIP Angola’s participation in the recent Angola–Saudi Arabia Business Mission in Riyadh, coordinated by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Angola–Saudi Arabia (CCIAAS), reinforced its strategic presence in the region. The mission brought together a high-level delegation of Angolan public and private sector entities, providing DIP Angola with a platform to engage with Saudi government institutions, investment funds, and industrial stakeholders. These interactions strengthened partnerships, explored potential investment opportunities, and advanced DIP Angola’s role as a gateway for Saudi enterprises entering Angola and the broader African market.

Omar Al Mesmar, Board Director of Dubai Investments International Angola LDA, highlighted DIP Angola’s strategic importance: "DIP Angola stands as a pivotal gateway for Saudi investors seeking to capitalize on Africa's burgeoning markets. DIP Angola is in active discussions with several organisations looking to formalise investments in DIP Angola and will provide a strategic platform for Saudi enterprises to engage in sectors such as agribusiness, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals and logistics, aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives to diversify economic partnerships and investments across Africa."

Located in Dande Province, just 50 km from Luanda, DIP Angola spans 2,000 hectares and draws inspiration from the globally recognized success of Dubai Investments Park in the UAE. This master-planned economic zone offers world-class industrial and logistics infrastructure, commercial real estate, and social amenities, designed to lower entry barriers and provide international investors with faster, seamless access to the Angolan market. Already attracting a growing number of tenants, the development demonstrates strong market confidence and early momentum in establishing itself as a premier investment destination.

DIP Angola serves as a strategic market entry hub for Saudi manufacturers and investors, facilitating bilateral trade, connecting with Angola’s expanding industrial demand, and acting as a re-export and regional access hub, linking to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and broader Central African markets. This reinforces Angola’s position as a gateway for regional trade and investment.

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,854 shareholders, a paid-up capital of Dhs. 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than AED 22.7 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies and reflects the Company’s continued focus on business diversification to drive growth in line with evolving industry trends. Focused on leveraging strengths with an interest in establishing existing and new business opportunities with a long-term, strategic and creative approach and with an emphasis on sustainable returns and capital growth, Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit - www.dubaiinvestments.com .

Dubai Investments Park Angola (DIP Angola) is an exceptional mixed-use development established by Dubai Investments, a leading diversified UAE-based company operational for 30 years and listed on the Dubai Financial Market. DIP Angola is modeled on the successful Dubai Investments Park in the UAE, which has been operational for over 25 years. Spanning 2,000 hectares, DIP Angola is designed as a self-contained ecosystem combining industrial, commercial, residential, and recreational spaces, fostering a vibrant community and driving Angola’s economic growth. To know more visit – www.dipangola.com