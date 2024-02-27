Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, February 27, 2024: Dimension Data, a leading IT solutions and technology provider, and part of NTT DATA, a leading global IT infrastructure and services company, today announced its participation at LEAP 2024, which takes place in Riyadh, from March 4th to 7th, 2024. Dimension Data and NTT DATA will demonstrate how its partnership with Cisco is crucial for digital transformation in the sports industry and share valuable insights on its wide portfolio of solutions and services.

“Dimension Data, NTT and Cisco jointly share a common vision of driving digital transformation and innovation for our customers in the sports industry. LEAP 2024 is an important platform for demonstrating this, as it allows visitors to see the value that Dimension Data and Cisco bring to the Saudi market, while being backed by impressive global capabilities,” said Burcak Soydan, Managing Executive, Dimension Data Middle East.

"We are excited to participate in LEAP this year and showcase how through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships, we are revolutionizing how sports organizations engage with fans, optimize performance, and drive operational efficiency. Our presence at LEAP 2024 underscores our commitment and investment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its Vision 2030, and to support its digital transformation and empowerment,” he added.

With nearly 40 years of experience deploying solutions in Middle East & Africa markets, Dimension Data offers a wide array of specializations such as Data Centers and Connectivity, Cloud and Security services, Network and Collaboration, and Technology solutions.

Senior executives from the company will be at LEAP 2024 to meet with customers and share their global successes. Dimension Data will be participating with Cisco at Booth J10, Hall 1 – Big Tech at LEAP 2024.

About Dimension Data

Dimension Data is a leading IT infrastructure and services company, operating across Middle East and Africa. Dimension Data is 100% owned by the NTT group, a global technology and business solutions provider. Together NTT and Dimension Data believe in contributing to society through our business operations by applying technology for good.

At Dimension Data we deliver a secure and connected future that empowers our people, clients, and communities. We lay the foundation for organizations’ edge-to-cloud networking ecosystem, simplify the complexity of their workloads across multi-cloud environments, and innovate at the edge of their IT environments, where networks, cloud and applications converge. We offer tailored infrastructure and ensure consistent best practices in design and operations across all of our secure, scalable and customizable data centers. On the journey towards a software-defined future, we support organizations with platform-delivered infrastructure services.

Established in 1983, in South Africa, Dimension Data employs over 8000 employees across 15 countries. Our services and solutions serve clients across all industries including some of the biggest brands listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Nairobi Securities Exchange, and the Dubai Financial Market.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA, a USD 30 billion IT services provider, is a leading IT infrastructure and services company serving 65% of the Fortune Global 500 and more than 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We lay the foundation for organizations’ edge-to-cloud networking ecosystem, simplify the complexity of their workloads across multicloud environments, and innovate at the edge of their IT environments where networks, cloud and applications converge. We offer tailored infrastructure and ensure consistent best practices in design and operations across all of our secure, scalable and customizable data centers. On the journey towards a software-defined future, we support organizations with our platform-delivered infrastructure services. We enable a connected future. Visit us at services.global.ntt