Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Digitas ME, the Experience Integration agency and part of Publicis Groupe ME, is thrilled to announce the launch of MTx, short for Marketing Transformation Experience. MTx has been designed to help CMOs, CDOs and CTOs orchestrate the complex and often fragmented aspects of modern marketing, by leveraging multiple layers of data and complicated MarTech architectures to create a seamless approach that places the customer at the core of everything.

MTx is Digitas ME's response to the evolving demands of customers who no longer accept ‘channel discrimination’, wherein brands have historically prioritized one service or sales channel over others. It also addresses the gap between brand promises and actual delivery as traditional marketing strategies often silo media, brand, technology, and customer experience, resulting in disjointed campaigns, missed opportunities, and subdued ROI. Through a strategy-led approach, MTx bridges these gaps by integrating these elements into a holistic framework that unlocks value across the entire marketing ecosystem and delivers on the customer commitment.

"We created MTx after a client discussion around the disconnected promises being made to customers and identifying that the issues were intrinsic in nature, stemming from the marketing organisation not being structured to deliver on the customer commitment, even after going through significant business transformation,” said Kareem Monem, CEO, Digitas ME. “MTx is devised to work with companies who want to create a connected marketing ecosystem, ensuring relevant data flows smoothly to drive decisions and improve business outcomes through optimised experiences. From awareness to conversion, customers continuously evaluate the promised experience, and our goal is to transform each acquisition into a long-term, fruitful relationship.”

Digitas ME is implementing MTx by combining its extensive capabilities in Brand experience (Bx), Media experience (Mx), Martech & Data experience (MDx) and Product & Consumer Experience (CPx) to deliver connected and data-driven experiences. The focus on data is integral across all capability lines, as it is imperative in driving improved acquisition results, enhancing communication of key messages and brand essence, and employing advanced techniques like data fracking in digital strategies, a method that uses expanded data sources and advanced data analytics to break down complex datasets into actionable insights to driven customer engagement.

MTx embodies the agency’s ethos ‘The brand is the Experience, and the Experience is the brand, placing the customer at the core of every journey and transforming the future of marketing by focusing on meaningful, contextualised experiences to drive engagement and loyalty. Digitas ME is working with new and existing clients to empower them to adopt an MTx mindset, making marketing a central, integrated part of their organisational strategy.

Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey (ME&T) is a regional leader in marketing, communication, and digital business transformation. Through its world-class brands and the ability to architect, build and orchestrate end-to-end solutions, Publicis Groupe ME&T is uniquely positioned to help clients unlock growth in the platform world through the intersection of data, creativity, media and technology. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE but present across eight markets across the Middle East and North Africa, Publicis Groupe ME&T brings together 3,600 minds with expertise in data, technology, media, strategy, creativity and business transformation.

