Dubai, UAE: DigitalX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (PJSC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LG Electronics Gulf, a global provider of a broad range of technology products, AI & Robotics. The MoU was signed between Hamad Karam, Chief Operating Officer, DigitalX and Park Yong Joon, VP, LG MEA, on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2023, that took place from 16th to 20th October at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The goal of the association is to expedite the deployment of innovative and immersive technologies, solutions and digital assets and boost business potential. As part of the MoU, the two companies aim to combine their strengths and resources to fuel digital transformation and elevate user experiences for clients in various sectors.

“This partnership is a synergy of ideas, innovation, and aspiration. Our collective vision aims to bring about a paradigm shift to the digital realm. We believe that the true essence of innovation is not just in technological advancement but in how it enhances the experience of the customer. Together with LG Electronics Gulf, we aim to create a transformational force that will enrich the user experience like never before,” said Hamad Karam, Chief Operating Officer, DigitalX.

DigitalX and LG Electronics Gulf are embarking on a collaborative journey marked by innovation. By pushing the boundaries of technology, both companies aim to leave a lasting imprint through their advanced solutions, while simultaneously exploring new business opportunities and delivering revolutionary solutions that enrich lives.

“We are pleased to partner with DigitalX. LG’s unwavering dedication to improving the lives of people all over the world by introducing innovative solutions resonate with DigitalX’s vision. As such, this agreement is not just a business arrangement but a shared commitment to shaping a future where technology seamlessly integrates into our lives, making it more real,” said Park Yong Joon, VP, LG MEA.

LG Electronics, a prominent and globally recognized entity, stands as a preeminent provider of a wide-ranging portfolio of cutting-edge technology products, as well as a trailblazer in the realms of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. LG's multifaceted influence extends far beyond the traditional boundaries of consumer electronics, showcasing its prowess in shaping the modern technological landscape.

About DigitalX:

DigitalX is committed to empowering clients in the fast-paced digital era. Our solutions provide easy access to a broad talent pool and productivity resources, reducing time to market and optimizing costs. Our Solution & Digital Assets Division distinguishes itself by delivering superior tech and creative solutions, fostering a seamless integration approach that consistently yields exceptional outcomes. With a vast network and deep industry knowledge, DigitalX guides clients through the complexities of the digital age, keeping them ahead of the competition.

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company:

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings, such as industry-leading OLED and LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.

