The Dubai-based digital-first technology provider is anchored by two operating companies, KMMRCE Technology and KMMRCE Pay, offering SaaS, EsaaS, and FinTech solutions to enterprise clients worldwide.

Dubai, UAE:- KMMRCE Holdings, the UAE’s leading digital specialist combining flexible cloud management solutions with comprehensive finance capabilities, has announced the opening of its headquarters in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. Its portfolio companies, KMMRCE Technology and KMMRCE Pay, have built a reputation for delivering flexible platforms, which integrate FinTech and create a seamless online retail and payment experience.

KMMRCE Technology is a homegrown software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that has grown in the past ten years through long-standing digital, e-commerce, and FinTech partnerships. During the past decade, it has evolved from being a developer into a branded technology services provider, offering clients complete e-commerce solutions. The enterprise-level KMMRCE platform features more than 50 unique modules that can be used to customise, build, manage, and grow a successful digital business.

KMMRCE Technology works with clients across multiple verticals, including grocery, beauty, electronics, fashion, wholesale, home furnishings, EdTech, and FitTech. After an initial set-up fee, subscribers can add more services as they expand, helping them launch faster, manage budgets more effectively, and eliminate unnecessary costs.

KMMRCE Pay is a financial ecosystem-as-a-service (EsaaS) specialist that delivers bespoke payment solutions to banks, FinTechs and retail merchants. By leveraging the technology across each of its products, KMMRCE Pay can create front and back-end systems, and develop individual tech stacks that offer comprehensive, end-to-end payment capabilities for any client.

The KMMRCE Pay platform can be plugged into existing infrastructure or deployed as a stand-alone digital banking service, giving brands the power to break into the market and introduce new products quickly and easily. The company’s suite of services includes issuing, processing, and acquiring for online and offline transactions.

Darren Hodgkin, Chairman and Founder, KMMRCE Holdings, said: “We’re delighted to announce the establishment of our headquarters at DIFC, setting a new benchmark for SaaS and EsaaS in the region. Our digital-first, forward-thinking approach has enabled us to develop dynamic e-commerce and payment solutions that have been developing rapidly over the past decade. Since DIFC is the region’s leading global financial centre, it was a natural choice for us. As the opportunities in the region grow, with DIFC’s support, we look forward to growing with them, while catering to the technological needs of both local and international entities.”

He continued: “Agile and affordable, KMMRCE Technology helps brands break into the market quickly and efficiently, supported by an infrastructure that grows with them as they gain market share. Our FinTech services connect the dots under one roof with KMMRCE Pay, which facilitates any online payment requirement.”

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said: “We are pleased that KMMRCE has selected DIFC as their headquarters. They are joining the region’s largest, most innovative, and forward-thinking community of financial-related businesses who are working with us to shape the future of finance and innovation. We are confident that our comprehensive ecosystem, infrastructural support, and world-class regulations will help them expand successfully across the region.”

-Ends-

For media enquiries contact:

The PR Company

samantha@the-prcompany.com