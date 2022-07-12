AI/ML Credit-led technology platform The Social Loan Company (TSLC) receives the “LendTech Innovator Of The Year - MENAT 2022” award for its achievements in the field of digital lending.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Digital lending technology platform TSLC is awarded the “LendTech Innovator Of The Year MENAT 2022” by the prestigious global financial magazine Pan Finance.

After months of evaluation by experts in the field, TSLC has been awarded the “LENDTECH INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR - MENAT 2022.”

TSLC stood out for its credit-led AI/ML-powered platform that aims to serve underserved digital natives in emerging and frontier markets.

Deepak H. Saluja, Co-Founder and Group CEO at TSLC, said: “I’m excited that our technology is getting recognized by such a prestigious global fintech magazine as Pan Finance. I’m humbly confident this will be one of many awards on our show window as we boldly march on our journey to help underserved digital natives lead better financial lives. By lowering the barriers to credit, we aim to keep influencing economic growth and provide people with the financial freedom they’ve always dreamed of.”

Shagorika Heryani, CMO at TSLC, said: “I’m thrilled to see that our efforts to create a positive impact on financial inclusion are getting recognized globally. As an obsessively customer-centric company, we want to create a generational shift in how people access financial products and services through advanced technology and experiences. Soon we are launching our global brand in UAE that will be rolled out in 10+ countries within five years and will aim to serve 100 million consumers.”



The platform's promise to revolutionize money comes with its unique AI/ML-driven technology that allows its subsidiaries and partners to serve new-to-credit, credit-thin and credit-invisible consumers in MEASA.

Several factors make TSLC’s technology unique, including:

● A modern alternative credit scoring system based on consumers’ social behavioral / meta data

● Modular, scalable global tech architecture

● Collection, provision, analysis of data and actionable insights in real-time

● Approval / fulfillment of credit-based products / services within minutes

● Affordable access to honest, transparent credit

This award comes at an opportune time, as TSLC is at the threshold of the launch of its new global brand and digital lending app in UAE to mark our foray into the MENAT region.



About Pan Finance

Pan Finance is a trusted source of global financial insights with a readership base of +200,000 across 150 countries. With a distribution network in Europe, Africa, LATAM, North America, and Asia, the platform offers a quarterly magazine, special reports, financial news website, and other media channels. Pan Finance’s content comes from renowned academics and professionals, providing a new view of global trends focusing on finance, infrastructure, technology, and sustainability.

About TSLC

The Social Loan Company (TSLC) is a global venture builder on a mission to make financial inclusion scalable for underserved digital natives in emerging and frontier markets. TSLC drives financial inclusion through its AI/ML-powered credit enablement platform and partner ecosystem. This allows quicker and more accurate credit approval and transparent access to credit for non-prime, middle-income consumers.



Founded in 2016 and domiciled in Singapore, TSLC operates successfully in India, Bangladesh, and UAE with a consumer base of over 20 million+ consumers with a vision to serve 100 million consumers across 10+ countries within the next five years.



