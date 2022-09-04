Mohammad Al Zarooni: The UAE has become a title for success in the field of digital transformation, and we are proud of the recognition for two of our key programs that we have adopted within the framework of digital enablement of society and government

Dubai: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced that its Digital Enablers Training Program and Digital Capabilities and Awareness Strategy have won gold and silver medals at the Brandon Hall Awards 2022.

The Digital Enablers Training Program have won 2 gold medals for Best Use of Technology for Learning and Best Learning Team categories, and a silver medal for Best Association Professional Development Program. The Digital Capabilities and Awareness Strategy has won the silver medal for Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy category.

Enhancing Digital Transformation

Commenting on this achievement, H.E. Eng. Mohammad Al Zarooni, Deputy Director General for Information & Digital Government Sector said: “The UAE has become a title for success in the field of digital transformation, with a long list of achievements that draw the attention of stakeholders in this field. We are proud of the recognition for two of our key programs that we have adopted within the framework of digital enablement of society and government, in line with TDRA’s strategic role.

In this context, TDRA attaches exceptional importance to capacity building in the areas of digital transformation, since reaching an integrated digital society requires qualified national cadres capable of foreseeing and making the future and achieving leading accomplishment that befit the UAE and the aspirations of the wise leadership.”

Achieving Goals

H.E. Al Zarooni indicated that granting the award to the Digital Enablers Training Program and the Digital Capacity Building and Awareness Strategy constitutes a meaningful step towards achieving the objectives of the Digital Government Strategy, which aims to enhance national capabilities in society, noting that the Digital Enablers Training Program is one of many programs provided by TDRA through its Virtual Academy, which plays an active role in spreading the culture of digital transformation and training in future skills, tools and concepts. It is also considered part of TDRA’s social responsibility efforts.

TDRA Virtual Academy is one of the digital enablers included in the comprehensive digital transformation roadmap, which has contributed to training more than 300,000 trainees from 50 countries over the past years.

The Digital Enablers Training Program was launched with the aim of building the skills of government and private sector employees with regards to digital transformation enablers, to enhance the necessary capabilities in this field, in order to provide digital services that meet the needs of customers, and enhance building of an integrated and comprehensive digital life in the UAE.

The Digital Enablers Training Program and the Digital Capabilities and Awareness Strategy are in line with the Digital Government Roadmap, which includes 6 priority pillars, each of which includes a number of initiatives that serve the strategic goal of achieving 100% digital transformation. The priority pillars are unified digital platform, shared digital enablers, world-class digital infrastructure, easy and fast integrated digital customer-centric services, raising the level of digital capacity and skills, readiness of legislation to ensure a smooth and comprehensive digital transformation, and raising the efficiency of government work.

Brandon Hall Excellence Awards is the most prestigious awards program in learning, training, and human resources, launched in 1994 as the first of its kind in this field. It contributes to identifying the leading institutions that provide the best programs, strategies, methods, processes, systems and tools that have achieved tangible results. The award has been won by a number of international companies such as McKinse, VMWare, IBM, Google Cloud, Deloitte.