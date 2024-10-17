Dubai: Aiming at enhancing youth involvement in innovation and future-building initiatives, Digital Dubai has announced, from its stand at the Dubai Government Pavilion in GITEX Global 2024 today, the formation of a youth council comprised of its young professionals, operating under a clear methodology. This decision was made by His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, and pertains to the establishment of the “Digital Dubai Youth Council.”

The council represents various departments within the Authority and is led by Reem Al Falasi, with Khalifa Juma Bin Thaleth as Vice President. The council's membership includes Abdel Khaliq Murad Mohammed Ahmed, Maitha Nasser Muthanna Nasser, Badr Abdullah Khalaf Al Ghaith, Maryam Sufian bin suloom Al Falasi, and Hamda bin Zayed Al Falasi, who serves as the General Coordinator in line with her membership in the council.

His Excellency Tariq Yousef Al Janahi, CEO of the Corporate Enablement Sector at Digital Dubai, emphasized that this initiative reflects Digital Dubai’s commitment to empowering youth and enhancing their role in leading the digital transformation process, in alignment with the directives of our wise leadership. H.E. Al Janahi stated: “At Digital Dubai,

we believe in our exceptional and dedicated young talents, and in their important role in making our future promising. We have chosen GITEX Global 2024 as a suitable platform for announcing the formation of the Digital Dubai Youth Council, as it provides an overview of the future that will be led by the youth. The qualifications of the council members, reflect their high ambitions and professionalism inspired by their faith in our nation and our wise leadership, indicating that this council is an institutional reflection of government directions that support the youth. The council will enhance youth contributions to innovative projects, as well as preparing leaders for the future and empowering them to assume upcoming responsibilities, in an era based on rapid transformation, innovation, flexibility, and future thinking.” Al Janahi expressed gratitude to the Dubai Youth Council for its support and cooperation in forming and governing the council effectively, in collaboration with the Federal Youth Authority.

For his part, Hassan Sabt, President of the Dubai Youth Council, expressed pride in the formation of the Digital Dubai Youth Council and emphasized the critical role of the youth in realizing Dubai’s future vision. He stated: “The formation of the Digital Dubai Youth Council is a significant step toward empowering youth to contribute effectively to shaping the future of digital transformation in Dubai. At the Dubai Youth Council, we believe that youth are the cornerstone of achieving innovation and sustainability in technology and digitization. We will collaborate closely with our colleagues in other youth councils to exchange knowledge and experiences, driving digital development in a way that meets the ambitions of Dubai and our wise leadership.”

In her remarks, Reem Al Falasi, Chairperson of the Digital Dubai Youth Council, said: “It is a great honour for me and my colleagues in the Council to bear the responsibility of contributing to shaping the future of Dubai through the Digital Dubai Youth Council. We have learned from our wise leadership that innovation, creative thinking, and the spirit of the youth together form the equation for intelligent interaction with this era of technology and change. We are grateful to the Authority’s leadership for this trust, and we will strive to meet expectations, God willing, while ensuring effective communication and collaboration with our colleagues in other youth councils across Dubai and the UAE for mutual benefit.”

The decision to form the council outlines its objectives, which include enhancing the role of youth in innovation and promoting ideas and institutional programs across various professional, social, and national domains that align with their ambitions. The council will encourage youth to propose potential improvements to the services offered by Digital Dubai, focusing on training and creating a dynamic work environment rooted in creative thinking.

Youth Circle: The Role of Youth in Digital Transformation in The AI Age

In conjunction with the announcement of the council's formation, Digital Dubai in collaboration with Dubai Youth Council, held a panel discussion today on its platform at GITEX Global 2024 titled "The Role of Youth in Digital Transformation in the AI Age". The session featured contributions from H.E. Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, Supreme Legislation Committee Secretary General, H.E. Major General Khalid Nasser Alrazooqi, General Director of Artificial Intelligence, Dubai Police, Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Hamdan Al Nuaimi, His Excellency Tariq Yousef Al Janahi, CEO of the Corporate Enablement Sector at Digital Dubai, Her Excellency Dr. Moza Suwaidan, CEO of the Digital Applications and Platforms Sector at Digital Dubai Government Establishment; Ali Alkhajeh, Chief AI Officer at Digital Dubai Government Establishment; Ghaith Al Suwaidi, Chief AI Officer, Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment; and Ghaith Matar Al Mazina, Senior Director of the Digital City Department at Digital Dubai.

The session addressed four key themes: the future of jobs and how artificial intelligence will impact youth employment, preparation for these changes, the theme of capacity building and enhancing, which highlighted the necessary digital skills and how young people can develop them to keep pace with rapid advancements. The third theme focused on the importance of data and its role in supporting innovation and digital transformation and how youth can effectively benefit from data. The session concluded with a discussion on the risks associated with artificial intelligence and the importance of balancing innovation with protecting society from potential hazards.

Additionally, the council will facilitate the exchange of skills and knowledge among youth sectors throughout the Emirate of Dubai, engaging in discussions on various youth-related topics with entities involved in digital transformation. It will invite experts and specialists to its meetings to benefit from diverse perspectives and specialized expertise. The council will also organize youth events at both the authority and emirate levels and represent Digital Dubai at youth events organized by other entities, including participation in the Dubai Youth Council.