Dubai, UAE - Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, has hosted the DIFC Family Wealth Centre Summit. During the event, DIFC unveiled several landmark initiatives and partnerships set to reinforce Dubai’s position as the MEASA region’s premier destination for family wealth, next-generation leadership and succession planning.

Taking place at a time when family legacy and innovation are converging to define the future of global wealth, the Summit brought together regional and international family business leaders, next-generation entrepreneurs, and industry experts to explore how families can preserve and grow their wealth for generations to come.

Amongst the family business representatives sharing their expertise were; Sima Ganwani, Founder and Chairperson – Apparel Group; Muhammad Bin Ghatti, Chairman – Binghatti Holdings; Muna Al Gurg, Vice Chairperson – Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group; Amira Sajwani, Managing Director – DAMAC Properties and Rahul Jagtiani, Group Director – Landmark Group.

New initiatives to shape the future of family wealth

During the Summit, the DIFC Family Wealth Centre announced a comprehensive suite of initiatives reinforcing its mission to help families thrive in an evolving economic landscape. Among them was the NextGen Leadership Programme, developed in collaboration with partners including PwC, Al Tamimi & Company and Hawkamah. Set to launch in early 2026, the flagship programme is designed to empower the next generation of family business leaders through immersive training, mentorship, and global best-practice modules focused on governance, innovation, and intergenerational transition.

The DIFC Family Wealth Centre also unveiled a digital platform - an integrated web and mobile ecosystem that will provide seamless access to their services, educational programmes, publications and events. Complementing this is the planned introduction of Concierge Services, a bespoke offering designed to enhance the DIFC value proposition for family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals through personalised operational, lifestyle, and business support within the DIFC ecosystem.

To strengthen its collaborative network, the Centre announced Memoranda of Understanding with a number of partners. Dubai Land Department (DLD) established an agreement that will enable families and HNWIs to utilise DIFC legal structures for real estate ownership. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA-Dubai) agreement is expected to facilitate golden visa applications for DIFC Family Wealth Centre members.

In separate agreements, Mashreq Bank, Standard Chartered and Emirates NBD are set to deepen cooperation with the Centre on education, governance, and tailored financial solutions for family enterprises. The Centre also introduced its Expert Advisory Council (EAC), a select group of regional and international experts who will guide its strategy and reinforce its role as a global platform for family wealth management and thought leadership.

Building on Dubai’s global strength in family enterprise

Today, more than 1,250 family-related entities, including many global private-client institutions, call DIFC home. Collectively, the top 120 families based in DIFC manage over USD 1.2 trillion in assets globally, contributing significantly to the UAE’s economy, where family businesses drive around 60 per cent of GDP and employ 80 per cent of the national workforce.

When welcoming delegates to the Summit, H.E. Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said: “Families have always been at the heart of Dubai’s progress, shaping the emirate’s prosperity and global reputation across generations. Today, as our region approaches a historic trillion-dollar generational wealth transfer, DIFC remains committed to providing the governance, advisory access, and world-class structures that enable families to preserve and grow their legacies. The DIFC Family Wealth Centre represents a continuation of this mission. Today, it is a dedicated ecosystem designed to support families as they navigate an increasingly complex global environment. As more families choose Dubai for its culture of partnership, robust governance, and progressive legal and regulatory frameworks, we will continue to empower them with the tools, expertise, and future-focused initiatives that ensure their success for decades to come.”

Empowering generational prosperity

Established in 2023, the DIFC Family Wealth Centre is the world’s first centre of its kind, offering an integrated platform for family businesses and UHNWIs to navigate succession planning, governance, and institutional growth. It continues to attract new families to DIFC, reflected in a 54 per cent increase in family foundations established in the past year.

Through its growing portfolio of programmes, partnerships, and advisory services, the Centre reinforces Dubai’s position as a trusted global partner for legacy building, combining tradition, innovation, and purpose for generations to come.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.8bn and an estimated GDP of USD 11.2trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 48,800 professionals working across over 8,000 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive AI, FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most soughtafter business and lifestyle destinations.

