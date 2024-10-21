Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Women Choice is proud to announce an ecosystem partnership with the DIFC Innovation Hub to empower women in business. This collaboration aims at creating a dynamic ecosystem where female leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs can thrive.

Women Choice, founded by renowned social entrepreneur Nezha Alaoui, will host quarterly panels at the DIFC Innovation Hub, exploring cutting-edge topics and fostering insightful discussions. "This ecosystem partnership with DIFC Innovation Hub represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower women in business," said Nezha Alaoui, Founder and CEO of Women Choice. "Together, we can create a thriving ecosystem where women can access the resources, mentorship, and opportunities they need to succeed." Additionally, Women Choice will be inviting accomplished female leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to events at DIFC Innovation Hub contributing to a vibrant and inclusive community. Monthly networking events will also be organized, connecting female entrepreneurs with industry leaders and mentors to facilitate valuable insights, potential collaborations, and mentorship opportunities.

Despite significant progress, women leaders worldwide still face numerous challenges. According to a report by Catalyst, women represent only 24% of senior management roles globally [1]. However, in the UAE, significant strides have been made to promote the empowerment of women leaders in business. The UAE Gender Balance Council aims at making the UAE one of the top 25 countries for gender equality by 2025. According to the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2023, the UAE has closed 64% of its overall gender gap, showcasing a commitment to advancing women's roles in various sectors [2].

"Our collaboration with DIFC Innovation Hub is a testament to the UAE's commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women in business," said Nezha Alaoui. "We look forward to making a lasting impact through our combined efforts."

About Women Choice

Women Choice is an international organization that works hand in hand with companies, institutions and governments committed to advancing impactful leadership, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Led by Nezha Alaoui, global advocate for women’s empowerment, social innovator, author and impact influencer with over 3M audience on social media, Women Choice expanded its impact activities from New York to the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region to launch its plan of achieving 1M jobs for women across the Arab world by 2030. More at womenchoice.org

