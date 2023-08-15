Delivered in collaboration with PwC’s Academy Middle East, the globally recognised, certified diploma programme equipped participants with comprehensive knowledge of the new UAE Federal Corporate Tax (CT) Law

Dubai, UAE: DIFC Academy, the education centre of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, recently celebrated the success of the first cohort of the UAE Corporate Tax Diploma Programme, delivered in collaboration with PwC’s Academy, the talent and skills development business of PwC Middle East.

A graduation ceremony was held recently to honour the 28 finance, legal and tax professionals from across sectors, who extensively studied the UAE Federal Corporate Tax (CT) Law that came into effect in the UAE on 1 June 2023. Offered at the DIFC Academy, the first class of the globally recognised diploma programme comprised 13 nationalities, 46 per cent of whom were female, reflecting the global appeal and inclusive nature of the Academy’s programmes. The participants followed a condensed, one-month programme that equipped them to guide companies in complying with the new UAE corporate tax requirements.

The diversity of the participants also made for a dynamic and engaging learning environment, with participants benefitting from meaningful networking opportunities with practitioners from varied backgrounds. Some participants from this cohort have already passed the Final Certificate Examination provided by ATT-UK to demonstrate their levels of competence in the new legislation.

In his keynote speech, Christian Kunz, Chief Strategy, Innovation & Ventures Officer at DIFC Authority, said: “The graduation of the first cohort of the UAE Corporate Tax Diploma programme marks a significant milestone for the DIFC Academy as it demonstrates our commitment to providing industry-relevant education to broaden the skills of the financial services community. Through our collaboration with PwC’s Academy, finance professionals have gained the practical knowledge and skills to successfully ensure that all practices, systems, and processes of their respective companies comply with the new tax regime. I extend my congratulations to all the graduates and look forward to welcoming new participants in our upcoming programmes.”

Taimur Ali Mir, PwC Partner and Head of Qualifications, said: “Our collaboration with DIFC Academy further strengthens our commitment to address the evolving taxation needs of our clients across the region. Congratulations to the first cohort of graduates and we look forward to empowering the financial workforce and enabling the smooth implementation of Corporate Tax in the UAE.”

Maryke Luijendijk, Head of the DIFC Academy, welcomed the graduates and guests to the graduation ceremony, which was also attended by senior management teams from both the DIFC Academy and PwC’s Academy. Zeina Fayed, PwC’s Business Development Manager, thanked the students for their participation and determination to complete the course and wished them the best for their final certification exams.

The UAE Corporate Tax Diploma Programme is designed to expand the technical knowledge of those working in the corporate tax sector. It equips finance and taxation professionals with an in-depth understanding and comprehensive knowledge of the new regulations, legislation requirements, and the practical application of the newly introduced tax regime. The course also explains how to calculate corporate tax liabilities and comply with payment and filing obligations.

In line with its commitment to providing high-quality and globally recognised certification programmes to build the professionals skills and expertise of a broad range of practitioners across the financial services spectrum, the DIFC Academy became the first institution to collaborate with PwC’s Academy to deliver this accredited certification. The diploma examination is approved by the UAE Federal Tax Authority (FTA).

The second batch of the UAE Corporate Tax Diploma will commence soon. To register your interest for the course at the DIFC Academy, please visit: https://academy.difc.ae/news-events/difc-academy-holds-graduation-ceremony-first-batch-uae-corporate-tax-diploma/register-your-interest-uae-corporate-tax-diploma-2nd-batch

About PwC’s Academy Middle East

PwC’s Academy is the talent and skills development business of PwC. We are committed to supporting the sustainable growth of talent across the region. We operate across the Middle East and are part of a growing network of PwC Academies present in over 40 countries worldwide.

For further information on PwC Academy, please contact priyam.mahajan@pwc.com or visit www.pwcacademy-me.com

About DIFC Academy

For over a decade, the DIFC Academy has catered to the learning needs of the DIFC community by serving as a platform for top-ranked educational institutions to deliver professional development and higher education courses within the DIFC. The Academy promotes educational excellence and human capital development within the DIFC community through partnering with some of the world’s most reputable institutions to offer a variety of programmes ranging from short certificate workshops to multi-year graduate degree programmes across the fields of law, finance and management and future skills.

For further information, please visit our website: academy.difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 39,000 professionals working across over 4,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DIFC.

