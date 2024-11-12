Cairo,Egypt: DiDi Egypt, a leading mobility technology platform, announced the significant expansion of its services to four new cities: Hurghada, Ismailia, Suez, and Port Said starting November 12th. This strategic move reinforces DiDi Egypt’s commitment to providing innovative, affordable, and reliable mobility solutions across Egypt while fostering economic growth in local communities.

The expansion brings DiDi Egypt’s smart mobility services to these vibrant urban areas, offering residents and visitors alike access to safe, reliable, and affordable mobility options. Ismailia, Suez, and Port Said are strategically located along the Suez Canal, serving as transportation hubs with busy ports, industrial zones, and significant economic activity. DiDi can play a key role in providing efficient transportation solutions for workers and businesses in these areas. Meanwhile, Hurghada is a major tourist destination in Egypt, known for its beautiful beaches, resorts, and proximity to popular attractions, making it an attractive market for ride-hailing services. This initiative aligns with Egypt's vision for sustainable urban development and improved mobility infrastructure.

Mohamed Helmy, External Affairs Manager at DiDi Egypt, stated: "Our launch in Hurghada, Ismailia, Suez, and Port Said represents a significant milestone in DiDi Egypt's journey to make mobility more accessible and affordable across Egypt. By offering our range of options at competitive prices, we continue in our mission of making everyday better for everyone while creating economic opportunities for local communities."

This expansion is part of DiDi Egypt's broader vision to create a more connected and accessible Egypt. Moreover, by bringing its services to those new cities, the company aims to contribute positively to the local economies by creating a new source of income for drivers and offering flexible earning options.

DiDi Egypt's cutting-edge technology gives it a competitive edge in areas where traditional transportation options have dominated. Additionally, DiDi Egypt maintains its commitment to safety, offering features such as trip sharing, a block button, an in-trip recording option for both driver and passenger security, and up to 20 more security measures.

This expansion is part of DiDi Egypt's ambitious plans for growth, underscoring the company's commitment to continuous service improvement. DiDi Egypt leads a local specialized team that continuously seeks to enhance the user’s mobility experience for passengers and drivers alike by offering price flexibility and unparalleled safety features.

About DiDi Global Inc.

DiDi Global Inc. is a leading mobility technology platform. It offers a wide range of app-based services across Asia Pacific, Latin America, and other global markets, including ride-hailing, taxi hailing, designated driving, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility, as well as certain energy and vehicle services, food delivery, and intra-city freight services.

DiDi provides car owners, drivers, and delivery partners with flexible work and income opportunities. It is committed to collaborating with policymakers, the taxi industry, the automobile industry, and the communities to solve the world’s transportation, environmental, and employment challenges through the use of AI technology and localized smart transportation innovations. DiDi strives to create better life experiences and greater social value, by building a safe, inclusive, and sustainable transportation and local services ecosystem for cities of the future.