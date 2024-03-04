United Arab Emirates: Emirates Health Services (EHS) facilities achieved a new significant milestone with Dibba Hospital being honored as a "Baby-Friendly Hospital." The hospital, one of EHS’s facilities, successful passed the policy implementation test and adhered to both international and local codes completely. It has succeeded in providing high-quality healthcare for children and delivering superior medical services.

This achievement was earned through the hospital's exceptional delivery of quality healthcare services, supported by the dedicated efforts of its administrative, medical, and nursing staff. Following a rigorous three-day evaluation by the WHO and UNICEF, through the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) National Committee for Motherhood and Childhood, the hospital successfully met the criteria for the "Baby-Friendly Hospital" title. This achievement reflects the hospital's commitment to promoting breastfeeding through the adoption of a breastfeeding policy, providing staff training, and creating a supportive environment for mothers to continue breastfeeding, along with providing educational sessions for mothers during prenatal and postnatal visits to increase knowledge and awareness. The "Baby-Friendly Hospital" initiative is based on adopting the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding policy.

H.E. Dr. Essam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of Clinical Services Sector at EHS, highlighted the importance of this title for EHS’ facilities. He emphasized how it symbolizes EHS’ unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier healthcare to the community, with a special focus on the health and well-being of children. Dr. Al Zarooni highlighted that attaining the "Baby-Friendly Hospital" designation showcases the hospital's commitment to upholding global standards in providing cutting-edge and specialized medical services for children.

Wedad Mohammed Al Fard, the Director of Dibba Hospital, expressed her pride in this accomplishment, which solidifies the hospital's position as a distinguished medical facility both locally and globally. She emphasized that this success reflects the unwavering dedication and positive teamwork of the hospital staff, who consistently strive to improve the quality of healthcare services and create a safe, comfortable environment for children and their families. Wedad commended the combined efforts of the administrative, medical, nursing, and technical staff at the hospital.

The internationally acclaimed "Baby-Friendly" initiative by both the World Health Organization and UNICEF, strives to safeguard and enhance the health of infants and young children. It centers on addressing the needs of mothers and their newborns to facilitate successful breastfeeding as the optimal beginning to life. The initiative's program encompasses promoting, safeguarding, and improving the practice of breastfeeding to support the health of both the child and the mother.

This achievement is a result of EHS’ directives, plans, and strategies aimed at providing excellent care for women's and children's health. This includes implementing quality policies and programs, training and preparing healthcare professionals involved in maternal and child health, raising awareness about global trends and best practices, and equipping them with the necessary skills to deliver quality healthcare for children.

