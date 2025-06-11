Grand Prize monthly winner awarded up to AED 250,000

The campaign that runs till year end offers all existing and new Individual & Business Banking customers the opportunity to win big.

Dubai, UAE – In celebration of its Golden Jubilee, DIB - the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, announced the launch of its massive rewards campaign Fiesta 50, giving away up to AED 10 million in prizes. Open to both current and new customers, the campaign is DIB’s way of expressing heartfelt gratitude to the millions who have supported its journey over the past five decades and an invitation to join the bank as it enters the next chapter of its remarkable progress – one that never stops.

Running until the end of 2025, Fiesta 50 promises to be one of the most thrilling customer reward campaigns in the UAE, with 50 lucky winners selected every month from four distinct prize categories. At the heart of each month’s draw is a spectacular Grand Prize of up to AED 250,000, offering customers the chance to win 10 times their account balance or foreign exchange transaction value.

With Fiesta 50, DIB is turning its anniversary into a collective celebration of success. This initiative honours the trust and loyalty that customers have shown over the years, offering rewards that truly reflect the bank’s gratitude. As part of this exciting campaign, DIB customers will get the chance to be one of the 50 winners every month selected for special prizes that include:

One-Month Salary – 20 individual customers earning a minimum monthly salary of AED 5,000 will qualify to win one month’s salary, up to AED 60,000.

– 20 individual customers earning a minimum monthly salary of AED 5,000 will qualify to win one month’s salary, up to AED 60,000. Free Airline Tickets – 17 individual or business customers, maintaining a balance of AED 10,000 or have conducted a foreign exchange transaction for the same value, will be awarded airline tickets worth up to AED 30,000.

Finance Instalments / Card Balances – 12 individual customers will win finance instalments or card balances up to AED 14,000.

– 12 individual customers will win finance instalments or card balances up to AED 14,000. Grand Prize – One individual or business customer per month will win 10X of their account balance or Foreign Exchange transaction value up to AED 250,000.

Customers engaging in relationships such as Salary Transfers, individual or Business Current or Savings accounts, or financing products including Personal, Auto, Home Finance and Covered Cards will automatically qualify for these exciting monthly draws.

Commenting on the campaign, Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at DIB, said: “Fifty years ago, we set out to build more than just a bank, we built a movement. One rooted in faith, trust, and progress. Today, Fiesta 50 is our way of turning that gratitude into action, thanking our customers for being an integral part of this inspiring journey. Whether you have been with us for decades or just joined DIB family, this is your time to grow, gain, and be part of what comes next —because at DIB, Progress Never Stops.”

“Our Golden Jubilee is a moment of pride not just for the bank, but for our entire community. As we look ahead, we remain committed to delivering meaningful, innovative and rewarding banking experiences — empowering our customers to be part of a future where progress continues” Mr. Malhotra added.

The Fiesta 50 campaign builds on the momentum of DIB’s 50th anniversary celebrations, including the unveiling of its bold new corporate brand identity anchored in the promise: “Progress Never Stops.” Since its inception, DIB has helped shape the global Islamic finance landscape, serving today over 5 million customers across seven markets with assets exceeding AED 355 billion.

For more details on eligibility and the monthly prize draw schedule, visit www.dib.ae/50-fiesta and follow DIB’s social platforms for campaign updates.

About DIB:

Established in 1975, DIB is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets now exceeding USD90 billion and market capitalisation of more than USD 14bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah-compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early marked DIB’s first foray in the Far East, with a stake of nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, DIB was given the licence by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in UAE. The acquisition of Noor Bank has solidified its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. Recently, DIB has successfully acquired minority stake of 25% of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services in Türkiye.

The bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the “Best Islamic Bank” in various prestigious ceremonies marking the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector. As a progressive Islamic financial institution, DIB embraces the opportunities and challenges associated with integrating sustainability into its business by delivering sustainable products and services and by advancing the green and social composition. 2025 marked DIB Golden Jubilee, with a Bold New Vision for the Future to be prepared to meet the challenges ahead and continue building a legacy of success for the years to come.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae