The Sustainable City (TSC) Dubai, the first fully-operational sustainable community in the Middle East, won the "Customer Driven Business Award", whereas the sister development Sharjah Sustainable City won the "Sustainable Community Award"

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Diamond Developers, the leading sustainable development manager in the region, and its projects - The sustainable city in Dubai and Sharjah Sustainable City bagged three prestigious awards at the Smart Built Environment Awards 2022.

The parent company and the developments were honored in different categories for significantly contributing to the sustainability of buildings and communities in the region, and showcasing future-proof solutions and best practices.

Diamond Developers won the "Developer of the Year" award for designing, developing, and operating commercially viable innovative, and futuristic projects that have changed the face of property development in the region and have gained international attention.

In recognition of developing innovative social & environmental solutions and creating a profound positive impact on users and the community they manage as a whole, The Sustainable City (TSC) Dubai was awarded the "Customer Driven Business Award."

The landmark sustainable project, known for leading the way toward low carbon living through different sustainable initiatives in the region, has several international accolades to its credit.

The sister development, Sharjah Sustainable City (SSC) bagged the "Sustainable Community Award", as a recognition of its practical sustainable solutions that seamlessly blend state-of-the-art facilities, the well-being of its residents as well as the environment.

The project, a strategic partnership between Diamond Developers & Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), is the first urban mixed-use project in Sharjah, meeting the highest standards of green economy and environmental sustainability.

Commenting on the win, Salah Habib, CEO of Diamond Developers, said: "These awards are a recognition of our practical and sustainable solutions that cater to the local culture, environment and economy. They also reinforce our commitment to providing exemplary service to our customers. We thank everyone, including our partners and residents, for it is their support that enables our success and drives our journey to a better and more sustainable future."

The awards were received by the CEO along with the senior management team at the Smart Built Environment Awards ceremony, held last night, at the Ritz Carlton DIFC in Dubai.

