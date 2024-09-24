The collaboration reinforces Dubai's ambition to be a global hub for dispute resolution and DIAC’s goal to cultivate a new generation of ADR experts

Dubai, UAE - Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC), the largest arbitral institution in Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), and France’s first and oldest law university, Paris-Panthéon-Assas University, have signed a landmark MoU, to promote ADR education, knowledge exchange and enhance research initiatives related to international arbitration.

The agreement will enable both organisations to work together on a range of strategic initiatives, including the development of arbitration training programs, hosting co-organised arbitration events and conducting joint research to strengthen the legal community’s awareness and understanding of arbitration.

Recognised as France’s first and oldest law university and a member of the 4EU+ European University Alliance, Panthéon-Assas has over 23,000 students and 1,500 professors across 4 international campuses based in France, United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Mauritius. The university’s rich legacy, combined with DIAC’s three decades of expertise and leadership in international ADR and standing as a leading arbitral institution, positions this partnership as a key driver in advancing both institutions’ missions to promote arbitration and legal excellence on a global scale.

Commenting on the MoU, H.E. Dr Tariq Humaid Al Tayer said: "It is a privilege to partner with Paris Panthéon-Assas University, a leading global institution with a rich legacy in legal education and research. Together, we are committed to advancing the field of arbitration and alternative dispute resolution by fostering knowledge exchange and developing the next generation of leaders. Through this partnership, DIAC is dedicated to supporting the growth of ADR expertise and strengthening connections within the international legal community."

For his part, Prof. Guillaume Leyte, President of Paris-Panthéon-Assas University’s Dubai Campus, said: "It is a great honour for Paris Panthéon-Assas University to establish a partnership with DIAC. This prestigious centre – a symbol of the dynamism of the Emirate of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates as a whole – and the first and oldest law university in France share a common interest in arbitration and alternative dispute resolution methods, and this promises to lead to fruitful projects. The University, both in Paris and here at its Emirati campus, is thrilled by the prospects opened up by this partnership, in terms of both education and research and greatly appreciates the warm welcome extended by DIAC's leadership."

As the leading and largest arbitral institution within MEASA, DIAC continues to play a pivotal role in advancing Dubai’s strategic objectives outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). By fostering international partnerships, such as the one with Paris Panthéon-Assas University, DIAC strengthens the Emirate’s global arbitration status, ensuring a robust legal framework that supports economic growth and boosts investor confidence.

