Dubai, UAE: As the UAE’s real estate sector continues to expand at an unprecedented pace, tax compliance has become a critical challenge for developers, contractors, property managers and home owners. To provide clarity and practical solutions, Dhruva Consultants, a leading tax advisory firm in the Middle East, has launched an exclusive VAT Guide tailored for the real estate sector. Designed as a first-of-its-kind industry resource, the guide simplifies complex VAT regulations, offering real-world insights that is in sync with the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) guidelines.

Nimish Goel, GCC Leader, Dhruva stated, “With Dubai’s real estate transactions surpassing AED 761 billion in 2024—a 36% increase from the previous year—and Abu Dhabi witnessing a 24.2 per cent increase rise in real estate transactions in 2024 as compared to the previous year, the sector remains one of the most dynamic in the region. However, as projects grow in scale and complexity, so do the VAT implications, requiring developers, contractors, and property owners to adopt a more strategic approach to tax compliance.”

VAT mismanagement can lead to unexpected tax liabilities, project financing delays, and regulatory penalties. With multi-billion-dirham investments at stake, ensuring accurate VAT treatment is not just about compliance—it’s about protecting financial margins and operational efficiency. This is where Dhruva Consultants brings its expertise to the table.

Unlike standard tax guides, Dhruva Consultants’ VAT guide addresses the most pressing tax-related questions that real estate professionals face daily.

For master developers, it explores VAT implications for phased developments, infrastructure cost allocations, and strategies for maximizing input VAT recovery. Construction companies will find essential guidance on managing VAT for advance payments, handling contract amendments, and addressing the tax implications of project delays. Meanwhile, property managers and owners can gain clarity on tax treatments for leasing, service charge invoicing, and joint ownership arrangements, ensuring compliance while optimizing financial efficiency.

While the FTA has issued guidelines on VAT for real estate, Dhruva Consultants’ guide further complements it by incorporating industry-specific insights and practical case studies drawn from years of advisory experience with some of the UAE’s largest real estate players. This guide not only helps businesses remain compliant but also turns VAT management into a strategic advantage.

“At Dhruva Consultants, we believe in making tax simple,” said Goel. “The UAE’s real estate industry is evolving rapidly, and VAT compliance should not be a roadblock to growth. This guide is a strategic tool designed to empower developers, contractors, property managers and owners with clear, actionable knowledge, helping them navigate the complexities of VAT while ensuring financial optimization.”

Dhruva Consultants invites master developers, construction firms, and real estate professionals to review the VAT Guide and explore expert consultation opportunities to stay ahead in an evolving tax landscape.

About Dhruva Consultants

Dhruva Consultants is a leading tax advisory firm specializing in VAT, corporate tax, transfer pricing, and international taxation in the Middle East. With a strong track record in advising some of the largest real estate players in the UAE, Dhruva Consultants combines deep industry expertise with practical solutions, ensuring clients not only achieve compliance but also optimize their tax strategies for long-term success. https://dhruvaconsultants.com/