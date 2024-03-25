Ramadan Auto Finance offer is valid till 30 April 2024

Muscat: Dhofar Islamic, the Islamic Banking window of BankDhofar, launched Ramadan Auto Finance offer with attractive profit rates. Customers can take advantage of this attractive offer till 30 April 2024 to own their dream car during the holy month of Ramadan with profit rates starting from 4%.

This offer, which can be availed by customers to finance the purchase of both new and used cars, comes with several benefits which include fast approval process as well as flexible repayment options of up to 10 years. To avail the offer, customers may visit any of Dhofar Islamic branches to apply for the auto finance with the assistance of a dedicated support team.

Commenting on the offer, Amor Said Al Amri, DGM and Head of Dhofar Islamic Retail Banking said: “This Ramadan, we're making it easier than ever to drive away in your dream car with our competitive financing options and flexible terms. We're committed to helping our customers achieve their financial goals during this holy month.”

Dhofar Islamic offers a comprehensive suite of innovative and best in class banking solutions that cater to the needs of its retail and corporate customers.

For more information about Dhofar Islamic, please visit [www.dhofarislamicbank.com] or call our call center 24/7 on 24775777 for inquiries