MUSCAT: Dhofar Islamic, the Islamic banking arm of BankDhofar, has announced the launch of debit cards tailored for youth, ladies, and minors. These cards are designed to address the diverse needs of customers while adhering to Islamic Sharia principles.

The debit cards provide customers with instant and secure access to their accounts 24/7 through the extensive ATM network. Cards are issued immediately at branches, are internationally recognized, and come with robust security features.

Bilal Faiz Al Raiisi, AGM Cards and Bancassurance at BankDhofar , emphasized that Dhofar Islamic prioritizes its customers by offering services and facilities that align with Islamic Sharia principles. He explained that the cards were developed to cater to the daily financial needs and aspirations of youth, women, and minors, providing them with greater financial flexibility and convenience.

Dhofar Islamic’s product portfolio, approved by the Sharia Supervisory Board, is designed to meet the demands of modern, fast-paced lifestyles. Recently, the bank introduced specialized accounts for youth, ladies, and minors, featuring benefits such as zero minimum balance fees, free money transfers via mobile apps, and other conveniences. Customers can also open current accounts through the Dhofar Islamic mobile application, providing seamless access to banking services.

Dhofar Islamic Al Riadah customers enjoy access to a range of competitive financing options, including personal and vehicle financing for up to 10 years, housing financing for up to 25 years, and flexible repayment plans for travel-related expenses, including Hajj and Umrah, for up to three years. Additionally, the bank offers education financing with repayment periods of up to 10 years.

The recently launched MasterCard World Credit Card further enhances Dhofar Islamic’s offerings. This card provides exclusive benefits such as rewards points on local and international purchases, complimentary and unlimited access to over 1,300 airport lounges in more than 450 cities, and substantial discounts on hotels, resorts, and car rentals worldwide.

Rebranded in February to mark its 10th anniversary, Dhofar Islamic unveiled a new logo symbolizing its evolution from a single star to a constellation of enhanced capabilities. Each star in the constellation represents the bank’s core values and its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and excellence in banking services.

Since its inception, Dhofar Islamic has been a cornerstone of Sharia-compliant financial services in Oman. Its network has grown to 25 branches, serving regions and governorates across the Sultanate. The bank has also captured a significant market share in Oman’s Islamic banking sector, driven by asset growth, an expanding financing portfolio, and increased customer deposits. Through its diverse and modern offerings, Dhofar Islamic continues to meet the evolving needs of its customers, offering comprehensive financing solutions for housing, goods, and other Islamic products.