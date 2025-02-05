Muscat: Dhofar Islamic Youth Account is designed to meet the unique financial needs of Omani youth to help them achieve their various ambitions and dreams to reach financial independence and build responsible future leaders.

This youth-oriented account is a testament to Dhofar Islamic’s commitment to empowering youth through flexible and convenient banking solutions that enable them to achieve financial independence from an early age, as it is specifically designed to meet the needs of youth between the ages of 18 and 23.

The Youth Account is a Shari’a compliant savings account (based on Mudarabah principles) specially crafted to cater to the unique needs of youth aged between 18 and 23 years. It comes with no minimum balance requirement and allows free fund transfers through mobile payment service ensuring that young account holders can enjoy their banking experience without any extra fees. This innovative youth-centric account is a testament to Dhofar Islamic’s commitment to empowering the youth with convenient and flexible banking solutions that enable financial independence from an early age.

Commenting on the launch of the Youth Account, Mr. Amor Said Al Amri, DGM and Head of Retail Banking - Dhofar Islamic said, “Our Youth Account is designed to empower the young generation to learn essential money management skills, take control of their finances and build a strong financial foundation for their future. We are committed to providing them with the tools they need to start their career and achieve their financial goals."

Dhofar Islamic is one of the leading Islamic windows in Oman setting the standard for the best customer experience within the banking industry in the Sultanate of Oman by adopting best international banking practices. It is also committed to following the best international practices in the Islamic banking sector. Therefore, Dhofar Islamic is keen to meet the aspirations of its valued customers by providing offers and services that are compatible with the provisions of Islamic Sharia.

The Youth Account is available now at all Dhofar Islamic branches. For more information about the Youth Account and how to open an account, please visit any 25 branches around the Sultanate of Oman , or call our call center 24/7 on 24775777 for inquiries.