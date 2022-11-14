Manama, Bahrain : DHL Express, the leading global express and logistics provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), at the Bahrain International Airshow 2022.

The MoU will see both parties enhance collaboration on upcoming projects to support DHL’s planned investment in expanding its local operations to better serve its customers both locally and across the entire region.

The signing of the MoU was held at the Bahrain International Airport stand, between the Chief Executive Officer of DHL Express MENA, Nour Suliman, and the Chief Executive Officer of BAC, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah. Also present during the signing were the Head of Operations of DHL Express MENA, Bachi Spiga, along with Chief Development and Technical Officer of BAC, Abdulla Janahi, Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer of BAC, Ayman Zainal, and other members of the BAC team.

Commenting on the MoU signing, Nour Suliman, CEO of DHL Express MENA said: “The Kingdom of Bahrain continues to be a significant Hub for DHL’s regional network. Its strategic location, conducive business environment, and developed logistics infrastructure have enabled us to grow our business, and build a strong and resilient network to service our domestic and regional customers. We look forward to our continued partnership with BAC to further accelerate our expansion plans”.

Further commenting on this partnership, Mohamed Yousif Albinfalah, CEO of BAC, added: “Bahrain has been home to DHL’s business since 1976 when the company established its first Hub in the Middle East region. Since then, DHL has benefitted from the country’s progressive approach to nurturing business partnerships, to allowed it to grow its footprint and expand its operations. As the operator and managing body of the Kingdom’s aerospace gateway, BAC is pleased to be strengthening its partnership with DHL and we will continue to support them with their ongoing investments”.

-Ends-

Media Contacts:

DHL Express

Najwa Raslan

Email: najwa.raslan@dhl.com

TRACCS Bahrain

Shaikha Seyadi

Email: shaikha.seyadi@traccs.net

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81 billion euros in 2021. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.