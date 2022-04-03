Direct route to cut Time Definite International transit times by 24 hours

Route expansion in line with DHL’s network optimization strategy

Manama: DHL Express MENA recently launched a direct flight from Bahrain to Istanbul, following the signing of a lease agreement with Texel Air whereby DHL has contracted the cargo operator’s Boeing 737-800BCF aircraft for this route. This move supports DHL’s Middle East network optimization strategy which aims to increase air efficiencies and enhance transit times.

The new Bahrain-Istanbul-Bahrain flight will be operated six times weekly and will significantly reduce transit times by 24 hours for time definite shipments between Turkey and the Middle East, capitalizing on an overnight service and earlier arrivals into DHL’s new Istanbul facility.

According to Richard Gale, Head of DHL Aviation Middle East and Africa: “We are excited to expand our footprint into Turkey by integrating Istanbul into DHL’s extensive network of direct touchpoints, further consolidating our strong network position in the region. The new flight route will support a more efficient re-direction of volume between Asia, the Middle East and Turkey via our Bahrain Hub, and significantly enhance service improvement through a best-in-class overnight time definite capability. We are continuously assessing market needs and creating routing solutions to maintain a well-connected international network and better service high demand destinations; and the Istanbul flight is one in a series of new route additions we will be launching this year.”

The contracted Boeing 737-800BCF has a maximum gross payload capability of 23,950KG and is the most fuel-efficient aircraft in its class, supporting DHL’s objectives of improving its environmental footprint in line with its zero-emissions strategy.

Commenting on the partnership with DHL Express, George Chisholm, Texel Air Director, stated: “We are extremely pleased to have signed with global logistics giant DHL and to be supporting their network expansion strategy through leasing of our newly-acquired Boeing 737-800BCF. The proven versatility of these planes will ensure DHL continues to deliver on its mission for greater speed, reliability and efficiency. We strive to form partnerships with industry specialists and to enable them to meet their targets through the provision of resourceful cargo solutions complemented by uncompromised level of customer service.”

-Ends-

About DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

Media Contacts:

DHL Express

Najwa Raslan

Email: najwa.raslan@dhl.com

TRACCS Bahrain

Shaikha Seyadi

Email: shaikha.seyadi@traccs.net