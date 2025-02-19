Cementing its support of Global and Local Sports Development

Cairo: DHL Express Egypt, a leader in the logistics industry, has expanded its strategic partnership with "Right to Dream," the global community of football clubs and academies. Building on a successful, valuable, and impactful collaboration, DHL Express Egypt has become the main sponsor of the Right to Dream FC Masar women's football team, fostering gender equality by empowering young female athletes in Egypt.

The signing ceremony for the new partnership was held in Badya City, West Cairo, with the presence of Osama Ibrahim, Country Manager of DHL Express Egypt, and Mohamed Wasfi, CEO of Right to Dream, with the goal of positioning Egypt as a hub for sports talent development and reinforcing the belief that investing in youth is an investment in the nation’s future. This strategic partnership reflects DHL endorsement to sports, by nurturing young and potential talents from the coming generation, in addition to supporting women’s advancement in the football field locally and globally.

Mr. Osama Ibrahim, Country Manager of DHL Express Egypt, emphasized the importance of this partnership as it goes in line with DHL’s mission of “connecting people, improving lives”, aiming to make an impact not just in trade, but also on society and the environment. With Right to Dream, DHL Express continues to empower children’s education to foster their development on and off the field, in addition to supporting the women’s team as a symbol of female empowerment in sports.

Mr. Mohamed Wasfi, CEO of Right to Dream, highlighted the value of partnering with DHL Express to create an exceptional sports and educational environment that enables the future generation to pursue their athletic dreams. He stated: "DHL Express’s support perfectly aligns with our vision of nurturing future leaders and football stars, seamlessly integrating sports and education while opening new pathways for young talent to reach their full potential."

DHL Express has established numerous partnerships with the Right to Dream Foundation, both locally and globally, reflecting the company’s vision of empowering young talent by integrating sports with education and providing essential life skills that help them achieve their dreams.

