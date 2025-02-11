Supporting the UAE’s Net-Zero 2050 Vision through green logistics and sustainable aviation

DHL’s GoGreen plus service supports Sanad’s Decarbonization Strategy with certified emissions reductions

Dubai, UAE – DHL Express, the global leader in international express logistics, has entered into a landmark collaboration with Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala). Announced at MRO Middle East 2025 in Dubai, the collaboration integrates DHL’s GoGreen Plus service into Sanad’s logistics operations, enabling the company to reduce its carbon emissions by 30% through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

This agreement underscores the shared commitment of both companies to advancing sustainability in aviation, aligning with the UAE’s ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The official signing took place in the presence of industry leaders, with Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Managing Director of DHL Express UAE, and Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, sealing the agreement.

Mahmoud Haj Hussein reflected on the partnership, stating, “The UAE’s bold vision for net-zero emissions by 2050 is inspiring. At DHL, we are honored to support this goal by helping customers like Sanad reduce their carbon footprint with our GoGreen Plus solution. This collaboration demonstrates our shared responsibility to build a more sustainable future and reinforces the UAE’s leadership in climate action.”

Through this initiative, Sanad is taking a significant step toward decarbonizing its supply chains, further contributing to global environmental goals. Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, highlighted the impact of the collaboration, stating: "Sustainability is no longer an option, it is a shared responsibility. At Sanad, we are committed to integrating environmentally responsible practices across our operations. Our partnership with DHL Express is a testament to this commitment, as we take concrete steps to reduce our carbon footprint through sustainable logistics solutions."

Launched in 2022, DHL’s GoGreen Plus service has become an industry-leading solution that leverages SAF to reduce Scope 3 emissions, the indirect greenhouse gas emissions that occur in the value chain. The program operates on the carbon in setting principle rather than offsetting, with results audited by an independent third-party, ensuring transparency and accountability. As part of this agreement, Sanad will receive an SGS certificate confirming the emissions reductions achieved through the initiative.

DHL’s commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is further reinforced by its broader sustainability efforts, which include the electrification of its delivery fleet, the expansion of SAF use across its aviation network, and the operation of carbon-neutral facilities.

This collaboration with Sanad is another significant step towards reducing the logistics industry’s carbon footprint and advancing sustainable aviation practices.

About DHL:

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.​

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81.8 billion euros in 2023. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

About Sanad

Sanad Group (Sanad) is a global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. With over 37 years of operational experience, Sanad provides leaders in commercial aviation with world-class maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services and financing solutions.

Visit us at https://www.sanad.ae

