Strategic transfer of specific business operations from DHL Global Forwarding to DHL Supply Chain in the United Arab Emirates.



DHL Supply Chain will take over seven facilities from the DHL Global Forwarding portfolio, including 600 dedicated logistics specialists.



Seamless transfer and continuity of regional leadership will ensure that existing customer relationships and operations remain uninterrupted.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In line with DHL's commitment to delivering unparalleled end-to-end supply chain solutions to customers globally, DHL Group is pleased to announce the introduction of DHL Supply Chain in the United Arab Emirates through a strategic transfer of specific business operations from DHL Global Forwarding. This transition builds on DHL’s strong track record of customer-centric logistics services, while addressing the growing demand for holistic contract logistics offerings that will further complement the Group’s existing service portfolio in the region.



In addition to the already existing cross border transportation, forwarding and freight services under the Group’s global forwarding division, DHL Supply Chain, global leader in contract logistics, will now offer its full suite of comprehensive contract logistics services. This move allows DHL to cater to the evolving needs of customers – multinationals and SMEs - for warehousing, fulfillment, and aftermarket services in various sectors, including technology, automotive, aviation, energy, engineering & manufacturing, and e-commerce, as well as in the fashion and luxury sectors.



Hendrik Venter, CEO of DHL Supply Chain in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, emphasizes the importance of the transition. He notes that the seamless transfer will ensure that existing customer relationships and operations remain uninterrupted, with no major changes in customer interactions. The commitment to excellence remains unwavering, and customers will continue to benefit from the high-quality service they have come to expect from DHL Group.



“With the increasing demand for comprehensive end-to-end supply chain solutions, expanding our contract logistics portfolio in this fast-growing region was a natural progression. Our established presence as a leader in forwarding and freight services now allows us to extend our contract logistics capabilities in the UAE even further,” says Venter.



And Amadou Diallo, CEO for DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa adds: “Earlier this year, we completed the integration of Danzas AEI Emirates into DHL Global Forwarding, significantly improving service efficiency across the UAE, GCC, and MEA regions. Building on this success, DHL Supply Chain will now take over seven facilities from the DHL Global Forwarding portfolio and will directly operate them under their own brand, managing operations with a team of 600 dedicated logistics professionals. It is just a logical consequence that those DHL customers that developed larger contract logistics needs, will now be managed by our contract logistics division, DHL Supply Chain.”



This transfer of business underscores DHL’s dedication to meeting the complex supply chain demands of its customers in the region. By leveraging the strengths of DHL Supply Chain, the Group is positioned to now offer its full range of products and services, delivering maximum value to its customers in the region. This transition is expected to further strengthen customer partnerships and pave the way for continued success.



