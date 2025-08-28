The new partnership will leverage the local expertise and network of AJEX and the global e-commerce capabilities of DHL to meet fast-growing regional e-commerce demand

Bonn, Germany & Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: DHL eCommerce, the e-commerce logistics specialist of DHL Group, has officially completed its minority stake acquisition in AJEX Logistics Services. AJEX is a leading GCC supply chain and transportation company, owned by Ajlan & Bros Holding Group. The move marks a significant milestone in DHL’s expansion into the rapidly growing Saudi Arabian parcel market and AJEX expansion across the Middle East.

The strategic partnership positions DHL eCommerce and AJEX to capitalize on the anticipated double-digit growth in Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce sector, a key pillar of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, as well as across the broader Middle East region. AJEX started its operations in 2021 and has rapidly emerged as a leading regional and domestic parcel provider with a network of over 60 facilities, 1,200 vehicles and a team of 2,000 professionals. With AJEX, and the international reach and operational know-how of DHL eCommerce, customers across the region will benefit from enhanced delivery services and experience.

“As part of our Strategy 2030 ‘Accelerate Sustainable Growth’, DHL Group is investing EUR 500 million in high-potential markets like Saudi Arabia,” said Pablo Ciano, CEO of DHL eCommerce. “The customer-centric approach and strong regional presence of AJEX, combined with DHL’s global expertise, will enable us to deliver reliable, affordable, and sustainable parcel solutions across the region.”

“By combining regional expertise with global reach, this partnership is set to elevate standards of efficiency and reliability across the region’s delivery sector and contribute to critical Saudi Vision 2030 goals,” said Ajlan Mohamed Al Ajlan, Group Managing Director of Ajlan & Bros Holding Group. “United by shared values of customer-centricity, innovation, and teamwork, the AJEX-DHL partnership will play a crucial role in powering the e-commerce boom across Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East, supporting core high-growth sectors, and helping to drive broader industry development.”

“The acquisition of a minority stake by DHL eCommerce in AJEX marks a major milestone in our growth. A testament to the market credibility we have earned thanks to the speed and precision of our services, we are now ready to enter the next phase of growth," said Mohammed Albayati, Group CEO of AJEX.

“For our customers across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region, this means access to faster, smarter, and more innovative delivery services, powering the region’s fast-growing e-commerce markets.”

As part of the partnership, DHL eCommerce will have representation on the management board at AJEX and holds the option to increase its stake to a majority position in the future. DHL eCommerce, along with the business units DHL Express, DHL Supply Chain, and DHL Global Forwarding, are now present in the country.

Going forward, AJEX will be branded as 'AJEX, a partner of DHL eCommerce'.