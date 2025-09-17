Use of Sustainable Marine Fuel will reduce transport-related greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 4.493 metric tons of CO₂e well-to-wake in 2025

Joint commitment drives both companies’ progress toward decarbonization of supply chains

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of DHL Group, and Henkel, a global leader in industrial and consumer goods, are taking their long-standing sustainability partnership to a new level. The two companies are already collaborating on projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, for example through transport mode optimization and shipment consolidation. In the new phase of their collaboration, ocean carriers utilize waste- and residues-based maritime fuels (so-called Sustainable Marine Fuel, or SMF) on behalf of DHL Global Forwarding. DHL Global Forwarding then allocates the resulting emissions reductions to Henkel via Book & Claim. Book & Claim enables DHL to directly replace fossil fuels with sustainable fuels within their network and allocate environmental benefits to paying customers – even when their shipments are not physically transported with the assets using these fuels. DHL Global Forwarding will utilize Sustainable Marine Fuel (SMF) for the majority of Henkel’s ocean freight volumes.

“This expansion of our partnership is another milestone in our joint decarbonization journey,” said Amanda Rasmussen, Chief Commercial Officer at DHL Global Forwarding. “By combining Henkel’s ambitious climate strategy with our sustainable logistics solutions, we are demonstrating that progress toward decarbonizing supply chains is possible today. We hope this agreement will inspire other companies to transition to low-emission transportation services using Sustainable Marine Fuel.”

Partnership on a shared decarbonization journey

The agreement covers around 9,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of ocean freight to be transported with GoGreen Plus in 2025. Utilizing SMF reduces greenhouse gas emissions on a well-to-wake basis by approximately 4,493 metric tons of CO₂e – equivalent to a reduction of around 85 percent of greenhouse gases on the main haul compared to conventional marine fuel. The emission reductions will be verified by an independent certification body, SGS.

“Working with DHL Global Forwarding on sustainable transport solutions is an important part of our strategy to reduce emissions within our logistics processes,” said Ondrej Slezacek, Global Category Manager Sea & Air Freight, Henkel. “Simultaneously, it helps accelerate the overall transition to low-emission logistics in our industry.”

The initiative builds on a successful project in 2024, when Henkel and DHL Global Forwarding piloted SMF on a selected part of Henkel’s volumes. The significant expansion in 2025 demonstrates the shared determination to advance their logistics decarbonization activities. Most of the shipments originate in Europe. For DHL Global Forwarding, this sends a strong signal of the growing demand for sustainable transport solutions. By making large-scale use of SMF, DHL Global Forwarding and Henkel are helping to strengthen the market for sustainable fuels and to overcome existing availability constraints.

What is GoGreen Plus

DHL's GoGreen Plus products provide decarbonized solutions across DHL’s core offerings by leveraging sustainable fuels and low carbon technology. GoGreen Plus products are based on true value chain decarbonization. This is enabled by the ‘book & claim’ approach. Book & claim enables DHL to directly replace fossil fuels with sustainable fuels within the logistic company’s network and allocate environmental benefits to paying customers, even when their shipments are not physically transported with the assets using these fuels. GoGreen Plus allows DHL’s customers to reduce their indirect Scope 3 emissions in their value chain arising from upstream and downstream transportation and distribution. It also helps customers with voluntary reporting of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and progress against their decarbonization targets.

