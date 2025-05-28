Collaboration supports Saudi Vision 2030 and explores feasibility of hydrogen infrastructure to support future logistics rollout

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, ocean, and road freight services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyperview Saudi, a leader in hydrogen mobility, to pilot hydrogen-powered trucks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This collaboration marks a significant step toward decarbonizing road freight in the region and accelerating sustainable logistics innovation in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

The MoU outlines a three-month Proof of Concept (PoC) that will deploy the HTO2.1 hydrogen-powered truck model in Jubail. Fully funded by DHL Global Forwarding, the pilot aims to evaluate the vehicle’s operational performance, cost-efficiency, and emissions reduction potential under real-world conditions. With hydrogen trucks, only water vapor comes out of the exhaust. If the hydrogen used is produced with green electricity, the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions can be up to 100%.

The HTO2.1 model is designed for long-haul operations and equipped with Level 4 intelligent driving capabilities and a full suite of advanced sensors, including lidar, radar, and cameras. With predictive eco-driving features and aerodynamic enhancements, the vehicle can deliver up to 10% energy savings. It is expected to handle payloads of up to 45 tons and achieve a range of approximately 450 kilometers per hydrogen refill. In Saudi Arabia, the truck will operate on designated logistics routes in Jubail, allowing DHL to evaluate performance in high-temperature, high-demand transport environments.

DHL Global Forwarding currently operates a fleet of more than 700 rental vehicles in Saudi Arabia and is actively evaluating hydrogen as a viable long-term alternative to conventional fuels. The pilot, featuring a truck engineered to meet DHL’s specific operational needs, will also assess the feasibility of local hydrogen refueling infrastructure and gather key environmental and economic data to support scalable hydrogen adoption in logistics. Hyperview is also engaged with key national stakeholders in the Kingdom to support hydrogen production and the development of the infrastructure needed to refuel these trucks.

This MoU supports DHL Group’s Sustainability Strategy, which targets net-zero emissions logistics by 2050, and aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, which prioritizes investment in clean energy and more sustainable transportation technologies.

“This pilot reflects DHL’s commitment to redefining logistics through sustainable innovation. As we pursue our journey toward net-zero emissions logistics, we are exploring and piloting various alternative drive and fuel solutions worldwide. Particularly concerning road freight and long-haul transport, a technology-agnostic approach is essential for identifying the most effective solutions for decarbonizing transportation. We are pleased to have the opportunity to gather valuable insights and experiences in operations here,” states Sue Donoghue, CEO KSA, DHL Global Forwarding

The collaboration also represents a pioneering effort to deploy hydrogen trucks in the Middle East logistics sector, contributing to global decarbonization.

“This pilot builds on our ongoing efforts to introduce hydrogen-powered intelligent heavy-duty trucks in Saudi Arabia. Partnering with DHL allows us to demonstrate how technology-driven logistics can advance national climate objectives. Through this Proof of Concept, we aim to validate hydrogen as a commercially viable and environmentally essential solution for freight movement. Combined with onboard intelligent driving technology, this new truck will also help DHL prevent accident, improve efficiency hence maintain high level of operational excellence,” states Dr. Feilong Liu, CEO Hyperview.

“This pilot is a defining step in building the logistics infrastructure of the future. As an early investor in Hyperview, we believe this collaboration shows how advanced mobility technologies can be deployed locally to address global decarbonization challenges. It also highlights the Kingdom’s growing role as a testbed for breakthrough innovations aligned with Vision 2030,” says Raed Twaily, Executive Managing Director, Prosperity7 Ventures.

About DHL Group

DHL Group is the world’s leading logistic company. The Group connects people and markets and is an enabler of global trade. It aspires to be the first choice for customers, employees, investors and green logistics worldwide. To this end, DHL Group is focusing on accelerating sustainable growth in its profitable core logistics businesses and Group growth initiatives. The Group contributes to the world through sustainable business practices, corporate citizenship, and environmental activities. By the year 2050, DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics.

DHL Group is home to two strong brands: DHL offers a comprehensive range of parcel, express, freight transport, and supply chain management services as well as e-commerce logistics solutions. Deutsche Post is the largest postal service provider in Europe and the market leader in the German mail market. DHL Group employs approximately 602,000 people in over 220 countries and territories worldwide. The Group generated revenues of approximately 84.2 billion Euros in 2024.

The logistics company for the world.

About Hyperview Mobility

Hyperview Mobility is a global leader in intelligent driving technology, offering fully integrated autonomous driving systems for commercial and passenger vehicles. With mass production experience across 30+ vehicle models and operations in over 15 countries, the company’s solutions for L3+ heavy-duty trucks are already deployed in international markets, supported by a team with expertise from global automotive and tech majors. Hyperview is the only autonomous driving company globally to receive investment from Saudi Aramco. Hyperview Saudi, its regional entity, is registered in the Kingdom as Sedik Al-baiya For Logistics Co., Ltd.

