Dubai, UAE: DHG Properties, a renowned Swiss real estate developer with a legacy of over three decades of excellence, has completed 10% of construction for Helvetia Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). After officially launching off-plan sales earlier in the year in February 2024, DHG has since inked an AED 250 million agreement with the UAE-based Aroma International Building Contracting company to carry out the construction of its inaugural project in the emirate.

Miloš Antić, Vice Chairman of DHG Holding & Founder of DHG Properties said: "With Helvetica Residences being our flagship project in Dubai, our collaboration with a contractor that delivers unparalleled quality is paramount. Considering thorough industry analysis, it's evident that the UAE real estate market exhibits a robust appetite for investing in residential real estate, particularly in luxury and high-end developments. At our core, we are dedicated to crafting premium yet affordable residences that elevate the standard of living for our customers. This ethos drives our excitement in partnering with Aroma, a homegrown entity boasting market expertise and a reputable track record. Together, we're poised to replicate the success we've achieved in Europe for over 30 years, delivering exceptional developments that redefine luxury living experiences in Dubai and beyond."

Approaching 40 years of operations in the UAE, Aroma’s quality construction methods are evident in an array of local projects. The well-established company has spearheaded the construction of several residential projects with reputable developers such as Ellington, for which it secured approximately AED 305 million in contracts over recent years. Additionally, Aroma has also helped strengthen Dubai’s infrastructure by working with reputable UAE entities such as the Dubai Police, Dubai Hospital, Dubai Health Authority, and Dubai Municipality. The company’s ability to deliver quality builds in record times was a key catalyst in DHG’s decision to source their support for the upcoming Helvetia Residences.

Sajeev P.K., Managing Director of Aroma International Building Contracting LLC, added: “Understanding DHG’s ambition to provide premium quality that aligns with Swiss standards, and the calibre of which it consistently delivers to European markets, this partnership was a no-brainer for us; we hold similar values that have been seen by the more than 200 projects that we have delivered in the last 22 years, in addition to the several projects we have brought to life in the UAE since 1988, and we look forward to working closely with DHG to support them in their objective of solidifying their presence in Dubai.”

As the 430-unit Helvetia Residences comes to fruition, DHG’s Swiss engineers are working on the ground with Aroma’s well-experienced team to ensure both precision and excellence. Upon completion, the JVC-situated project will add to DHG’s impressive portfolio of more than two million square meters of residential and commercial space that has been developed globally. Completed construction and delivery for Helvetia Residences is scheduled for Q2 2026.

DHG Properties is a Swiss property developer with over 30 years of experience in the European market. Led by its Founder and Director, Blagoje Antić, DHG has now launched its inaugural project in Dubai. Through its introduction to the UAE market, the company is poised to replicate its success and bring its signature touch of excellence to the dynamic and thriving property market in the country.

