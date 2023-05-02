Dubai, UAE: DHF Capital S.A., a Luxembourg-based securitization company with an expanding footprint and offices in the UAE, and Angel Investors Network (AIN), a US-based platform for investors to find new investment opportunities, have joined forces; DHF Capital’s renowned fund management organization, DHF Asset Management S.A.R.L., will allow AIN’s investor audience to diversify their portfolios and hedge against current market volatility.

After launching in Europe in early 2020, DHF Capital entered the Middle East to accelerate its growth. With nearly 25% of the region’s wealth management clients looking to move their assets during the pandemic, DHF Capital set up shop in the UAE where 13% of residents rely on financial advisors. This trend continues increasing as Dubai’s population aims to alleviate concerns of the looming world recession, as well as rising inflation rates which spiked 5.2% in 2022 and are projected to climb an additional 3.6% this year.

Bas Kooijman, CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A., commented: “Since inception, we have built a proven track record by providing an annual average ROI of 20% to investors. This has helped accelerate our growth with expansion from Europe to the Middle East, and now, America. With global inflation rising, our newfound collaboration will help to educate the masses about how they can achieve investing success to alleviate these concerns.”

Jeff Barnes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AIN, added: "I'm delighted to introduce DHF Asset Management S.A R.L. to our investor audience as an opportunity to diversify their portfolio and hedge against current market volatility."

DHF Capital’s partnership facilitates the prospect of a broader expansion in US markets, as the firm’s automatic portfolio rebalancing capabilities will be provided on a larger scale to help a new group of investors diversify their portfolios and mitigate their risk. In line with this milestone, Bas is garnering global attention as he was recently accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organisation for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Bas was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. As a certified technical financier, Bas’ entrepreneurial accolades of building and selling multiple technology companies, as well as making wealth creation more accessible for countless individuals, resulted in his admittance to Forbes Council.

“We are honored to welcome Bas Kooijman into the community,” said Scott Gerber, Founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

A bold voice in the industry, Bas publishes with one of the best-known business authorities in the world and speaks on financial topics as an industry expert. His book, “Trading and Investing”, has also been a tool for several investors to build their wealth. With Bas at the helm of DHF Capital, the firm has provided investors with an average yearly return on investment (ROI) of more than 20%; investors who have worked with him since the company’s inception have witnessed a 114% ROI, more than doubling their initial investment.

About Bas Kooijman:

Bas Kooijman is the CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A, a securitisation firm for financial services which he co-founded in 2020. Entrepreneurial from a young age, Bas has worked in the technology industry, building a telecom company, and later Brokerteam, a wholesale telecom company. In 2015, he sold the latter and transitioned into finance. Over the past seven years, Bas’ expertise as a professional trader has built wealth for countless individuals and companies. In his pursuit of making wealth creation more accessible and affordable for all, he has also become a published author of “Trading and Investing” to accelerate this vision.

