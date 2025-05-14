Global – DHF Capital S.A., a Luxembourg-based asset management and securitization company dedicated to serving well-informed personal and institutional investors, is proud to announce the appointment of Iran Erzando as its new Financial Controller.

A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with over 11 years of professional experience, Iran brings a powerful combination of expertise in external audit and corporate finance. He spent eight years with globally recognized firms including KPMG and Crowe, conducting audits and assurance services across multiple sectors such as retail, hospitality, oil & gas, shipping, and services.

Transitioning into corporate finance, Iran has held critical roles within Finance Shared Service Centers in the oil & gas and telecommunications sectors. His key areas of expertise include management accounting, reconciliations, IFRS 16 implementation, and fixed asset management, where he has consistently driven operational accuracy and financial efficiency.

“Iran’s appointment will be key to further reinforce our commitment to operational transparency and financial excellence,” said Bas Kooijman, CEO and Founder of DHF Capital. “His dual perspective from both audit and corporate environments gives him a unique edge that we are eager to leverage with the rest of our team. We’re excited to welcome him aboard during this phase of growth, as we continue to scale our offerings and reinforce our governance standards.”

“I’m thrilled to join DHF Capital, a company that’s not only growing rapidly but also upholding strong values around investor protection and financial integrity,” said Iran Erzando, new Financial Controller at DHF Capital. “I look forward to bringing my experience and analytical mindset to support the company’s evolving strategy and help build robust financial systems that can scale with its global ambitions.”

In his new role, Iran will be responsible for managing the company’s financial reporting and compliance processes, optimizing internal controls, and supporting strategic decision-making through precise, data-driven insights.

Outside of his professional life, Iran is known to be a passionate sports enthusiast, a certified scuba diver, and a devoted thalassophile enthusiast of oceanic activities and environments. His adventurous spirit and love for the outdoors reflect the resilience, focus, and adaptability he brings to his role in finance.

As DHF Capital S.A. continues to expand its footprint across key international markets and enhance its offerings, Iran Erzando’s appointment underscores the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standard of financial compliance and control to ensure both its clients’ and stakeholders’ assets are secure and the company is fit to keep constantly growing.

About DHF Capital

DHF Capital S.A. is a Luxembourg-based securitization company established in December 2020 for well-informed personal or institutional investors. Combining Forex, equities, and precious metals DHF Capital creates a diverse portfolio for any investor, while keeping the risks as low as possible. DHF Capital provides investors with several investment solutions which vary in risk and reward. This way DHF Capital can easily build the solution which suits its clients best. Additionally, DHF Capital offers unique protection for its investors with a real estate corporate guarantee. This ensures that the interests of the firm and that of its clients are aligned.

