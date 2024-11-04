Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and GSK, a global science-led UK healthcare company, have signed a General Collaboration Agreement (GCA) tackling adult immunization education and awareness during the Healthcare Future Summit, a conference and exhibition focused on protection against infectious diseases, taking place in Dubai.

The collaboration agreement was signed by Dr. Ramadan Al Blooshi, Advisor to the Director General and Acting Director of the Public Health Protection Department at DHA, and Boyd Chongphaisal, Vice President and General Manager at GSK Gulf, in the presence of a group of experts representing each entity.

As part of the DHA’s wider agenda to raise awareness on the topic of adult immunization and longevity, the agreement will cover many activities in partnership with GSK, including sponsoring a roadshow targeting a large number of companies and staff in the UAE; providing education and training for pharmacists on pharmacy-based vaccinations; and supporting the participation of healthcare professionals and public health system experts in a high-level scientific preceptorship.

The implementation of this agreement will kickstart with the roadshow which will approach several corporate companies within the UAE to facilitate both in-person and virtual awareness sessions to their staff across the month of November and beyond.

Vaccines have played a vital role in significantly reducing the impact of previously devastating diseases by offering crucial protection against a range of preventable illnesses.

By improving adult vaccination rates, we have the potential to alleviate the significant burden of vaccine-preventable diseases, including but not limited to influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), shingles, and pneumococcal pneumonia. These conditions can be particularly severe in older adults, as their immune system weakens with age. With joint efforts to prioritize adult immunization, we can collectively work towards reducing the impact of these diseases and promoting better health outcomes for individuals of all ages.

Globally, there is a lack of awareness among adults regarding the need for vaccines as they age, leading to suboptimal adult vaccination rates in numerous countries. However, in the UAE, various organizations and institutions are taking proactive measures to address this issue. Through national campaigns, they are actively engaging the public and raising awareness about the significance of these vaccines. The goal is to enhance uptake and the overall public health of the growing population.

Dr. Ramadan Al Blooshi, Advisor to the Director General and Acting Director of the Public Health Protection Department at DHA, said: “At Dubai Health Authority, we are fully committed to realizing Dubai’s vision of a world-class healthcare system that promotes health for all as we are following the international guidelines on adult immunization. Adult vaccination is a critical pillar in this effort, ensuring that our population remains healthy, engaged, and protected from preventable diseases. By collaborating with the private sector, we are amplifying awareness and access, making prevention a standard practice across our communities. Together, we are shaping a future where health is preserved, and every individual can contribute to a thriving society.”

Boyd Chongphaisal, Vice President and General Manager at GSK Gulf, said: “At GSK, we recognize the critical role adult immunization plays in increasing health span and safeguarding our ageing populations. As we continue to innovate and build one of the broadest vaccine portfolios globally, we are committed to making adult vaccination a standard of care, ensuring that people remain active, healthy contributors to society well into their later years.”