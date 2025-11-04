Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), in partnership with Digital Dubai Authority, conducted a workshop titled ‘Government Recruitment Process Development’, at the Dubai Public Prosecution’s headquarters to boost efficiency in the field of government employment. The event convened representatives from 12 government entities, including directors of HR departments and recruitment experts from various government institutions across Dubai.

The workshop was held in line with the directives of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai. It also represents the emirate’s constant efforts to improve the government employment ecosystem and boost its operational efficiency as part of the requirements of digital transformation and Dubai’s progressive vision.

The key objective of the workshop was to discuss current challenges in recruitment procedures, review mechanisms to improve the employment experience for both fresh graduates and experienced professionals and identify new ways to reinforce coordination among government entities to accelerate recruitment procedures in line with Dubai’s future vision, especially in digital transformation.

H.E. Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, said: “This workshop serves as a testament to our dedication to reinforcing collaborations and fostering constructive communication with government entities, while aligning with Dubai Government’s future vision to enhance the government employment ecosystem. At DGHR, we employ a proactive approach to establishing the employment ecosystem by leveraging innovation, artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to attract national and international talents who can significantly contribute towards the next phase of Dubai’s development journey.”

H.E. said: “The ‘Government Recruitment Process Development’ workshop signifies a pivotal step in our continuous effort to enhance the government employment experience, making it more appealing, integrated, and aligned with the principles of global leadership and competitiveness. Through such moves, we seek to encourage knowledge exchange and prioritise the feedback of our partners across government entities to ensure that the proposed solutions address the evolving demands of the government labour market in Dubai.”

Additionally, the workshop underscored the key role of the ‘Dubai Careers’ platform as the major facilitator for government employment in the emirate, which unifies efforts, provides access to national talents and fosters transparency and fairness in talent recruitment. It shed light on the significance of further building the platform by integrating data analytics and AI to guarantee better alignment between the job market’s needs and applicants’ skills, further advancing the goals of Emiratisation and sustainability within the government labour market.

As an interactive platform for exchanging expertise and best practices, the workshop offered participating entities an ideal stage to present their operational challenges and development opportunities in the field of recruitment. Furthermore, participants shared their collective ideas to redefine the employment experience, making it more attractive and innovative, in line with the Dubai Government’s vision for human capital development.

During the event, participants emphasised the significance of investing in creating integrated digital systems that enable government entities to manage recruitment procedures with greater agility, boost the quality of human capital outcomes and meet the needs of vital industries across Dubai.

The Department further reaffirmed that the workshop forms part of a series of development initiatives for enhancing the efficiency of government human capital. It also drives the transition towards a smart and agile HR ecosystem, one that empowers government entities to attain their strategic goals effectively while strengthening Dubai’s position as a global leader in institutional excellence and smart government transformation.