RIYADH: Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), responsible for the transformation of Diriyah, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, into one of the greatest gathering places in the world, today announces adding 16 new global hotel brands to its already impressive hospitality portfolio which includes 16 additional global brands. Bringing the total to 32 hotel management agreements with the world’s most prestigious hotel brands, with our first hotel planned to open in 2023.

The signing of these new hotel brands is testament to the pace of development being witnessed in Diriyah, which will be the first giga project in the world to simultaneously open, ground-break and announce world class assets every year from 2022 until completion. To this end, Diriyah has just announced the opening of two of its most significant locations: At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the country’s most important historical sites and a symbol of Saudi identity, as well as Bujairi Terrace, the Kingdom’s most anticipated premium dining destination overlooking the majestic At-Turaif.

The 16 hotel brands slated to open will be situated across two of DGDA’s masterplan areas – Diriyah and Wadi Safar. The infrastructure of Diriyah’s first phase of hotel construction will feature an interpretation of the local landscape and traditional Najdi design themes, whereas the next phase will offer visitors a more evolved Najdi design experience. Both phases of Diriyah’s hospitality development plans will see a variety of luxury hotels open, characterized by their cutting-edge design, top-class amenities, and superb customer service.

Thai-rooted brand Anantara, part of Minor Hotels, will provide a window into the destination through its authentic experience-led hospitality. Corinthia Hotels seeks to build upon its hospitality legacy by delighting the senses of Diriyah’s travelers with great service and timeless design motifs within Diriyah’s first phase. Diriyah will also feature Marriott International’s EDITION Hotels which is a unique luxury collection of individualized hotels considered the next chapter in the lifestyle hotel story. The world-renowned Taj Hotels will offer guests a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service. The Langham, Diriyah, promises to captivate the senses with sophisticated and gracious hospitality, reflecting elegance in design, innovation, and sincere service. Conrad Hilton himself said Waldorf Astoria is ‘the greatest of them all’, Waldorf Astoria Diriyah brings a relentless commitment to elegant service, one-of-a-kind experiences, and culinary expertise.

Diriyah will also offer several upscale hotel options providing travelers with comfortable and convenient choices to lodge in during their stay. 1 Hotels, focused on sustainable luxury and celebrating all that is wonderful in nature, is designed using sustainable and local resources and operated in the most environmentally friendly manner.. Additionally, Pendry Hotels & Resorts will add its renowned luxury touch to the city’s culture, offering authentic service tailored to today’s cultured world traveler. Treehouse Hotel will offer guests a free-spirited, environmentally conscious lifestyle experience that creatively captures the carefree comfort, freedom, nostalgia, and fun of childhood.

Additionally, Diriyah’s hospitality masterplan will unveil several upscale lifestyle hotel choices including Hyatt Place, combining style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for today’s multi-tasking traveler; while Marriott International’s Moxy Hotels will offer a playful, affordable, and stylish hotel experience designed to give guests everything they want and nothing they don’t. Radisson Hotel Group’s Radisson RED brand will present a playful twist on the conventional as part of their “Prepare to be inspired” moto.

Wadi Safar is a place of outstanding natural beauty; and is a destination steeped in heritage and rich cultural tradition nestled within 60 square kilometers of unspoilt desert landscape. Wadi Safar is set to welcome several prestigious hotel brands, including Faena Group; via a global venture with hospitality group Accor; Faena Hotel will bring their creation of one-of-a-kind holistic environments anchored in cultural experiences to Wadi Safar. Montage Hotels & Resorts will offer comfortable elegance, a unique sense of place and spirit, impeccable hospitality and memorable culinary, spa and lifestyle experiences. The Chedi, by GHM Hotels, which will exhibit elegance and timeless authenticity curated with respect to the unique culture of the locale to imbue A Style To Remember. While Well Health Retreat, a resort dedicated to improving people's health and well-being, is rooted in simplicity, authenticity and sustainability as the ultimate luxury and the essence of the brand philosophy.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of DGDA, applauded the new hotels joining the Diriyah hospitality portfolio, stating, “We are excited to further Diriyah’s position as Saudi Arabia’s historical and cultural epicenter by bringing international hoteliers to operate within Diriyah. Each and every hotel brand offers a special, distinctive experience for visitors, all united by a shared promise to provide a unique set of high-quality services measured to global standards for all of Diriyah’s guests. The opening of these hotels signifies our ongoing promise to transform Diriyah into one of the greatest gathering places in the world, welcoming visitors from around the world into the Kingdom, in line with Vision 2030’s aims and objectives.”

-Ends-

About Diriyah

As part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Diriyah will be transformed into the Kingdom’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination and one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations.

Diriyah, established in 1446, is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of downtown Riyadh. It is recognized as a symbolic center of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the First Saudi State in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah is being developed over 14 square kilometers and is designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created using the authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past.

Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognized as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations.

With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia.

The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 150 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace area will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 135-key Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometer space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

Previously announced hotel management agreements included Address Hotels + Resorts, Armani Hotels & Resorts. Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, Campbell Gray Hotels, Capella Hotels and Resorts, Fauchon L’Hotel, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Orient Express Hotels, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, Park Hyatt Hotels, Raffles Hotels & Resorts, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton Hotels and Resorts.