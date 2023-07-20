Diriyah – Diriyah Gate Development Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with King Saud University to enhance cooperation between the two parties and collaboration on the future development of both masterplans.

Signed by Jerry Inzerillo, GCEO of DGDA, and His Excellency Professor Dr. Badran bin Abdulrahman Al-Omar, President of King Saud University, the MoU also enables the development of the shared land between DGDA and King Saud University by the authority, provided it has a tangible benefit to the project and maximises land use and value for both parties.

Additionally, the MoU opens avenues of collaboration between both parties for investment, endowments, academic and scientific research, surveying, archaeological investigation, and documentation. This also extends further to partnerships in the fields of employment, education, events, and visits, in addition to supporting joint volunteer and community work.

With this enhanced relationship, DGDA will benefit from the world-leading academic and administrative competencies of King Saud University, further driving the attraction of talent from its graduates to work across the authority and its development projects, thus allowing DGDA to serve as an incubator of Saudi talent from the university. Joint programs between DGDA and KSU will provide training schemes for students that introduce them to the labour market and help bridge the gap between theoretical and practical education.

His Excellency Professor Dr. Badran bin Abdulrahman Al-Omar, President of King Saud University, praised the partnership:

“It is with great happiness that we are able to sign this MoU today. King Saud University and the Diriyah Gate Development Authority have a deep and important partnership. As we extend this even further, with cooperation in the integration of our masterplans, we are serving the goals of our capital Riyadh, and the missions of our two entities. We are also pleased to implement the royal order which approved the inclusion of parts of the land of the university within the supervisory and developmental scope of DGDA. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the authority and enhance the quality of education and opportunities that we offer to our students.”

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of DGDA, commented on the occasion of the signing:

“King Saud University is a key partner of DGDA. A world-leading institution, it is both a beloved neighbour and affiliate. This agreement is an excellent example of the success that results from cooperation between entities and the potential that can be unlocked when we work towards common goals. This enhanced partnership across such a wide range of sectors will benefit countless students and Diriyah residents for many years to come. As Diriyah grows, our community and those around us grow too and we are delighted, that with this MoU, we are growing even stronger with King Saud University.”

-Ends-

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, 14 square kilometres of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations. Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city centre. It is recognised as a symbolic centre of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognised as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations. With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia. The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 135-key Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometre space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.