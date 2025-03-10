Nuom Properties is proud to introduce DG 129, the only residential building in Discovery Gardens offering a limited selection of 2-bedroom apartments — now exclusively managed by Betterhomes.

With prices starting at AED 530,000, DG 129 presents a unique investment opportunity, offering rental yields of up to 8.75%. Options for tenanted units are available delivering immediate returns. The building features both standard and upgraded residences with spacious layouts, modern interiors, and a family-friendly environment making it an ideal choice for investors and homebuyers seeking a ready-to-move-in home.

Christopher Cina, Director of Sales at Betterhomes, shared "DG 129 is the only upgraded building in Nakheel’s Discovery Gardens community offering modernised large 2-bedroom apartments, ample parking, and unparalleled connectivity making it a unique option for investors and family-oriented homeowners seeking refined living experience. Nuom Properties is redeveloping this property with extensive improvements including fully upgraded apartments, revitalised common areas and enhanced facilities. We’re excited to manage this property, bringing Betterhomes' trusted experience and expertise to ensure smooth operations, strong returns, and worry-free ownership."

Key Features

Lush Community Living: Enjoy green spaces

Exceptional Facilities: Family and ladies pools, gym, sports courts, kids play area and more

Hassle-Free Parking: Ample parking for residents and guests

Upgraded & Maintained: Access systems, Fire, Elevator, HVAC, and cooling systems

Exclusive Common Area Upgrade: New lobby coming soon.

Situated near Jebel Ali, DG 129 is ideally located for easy access to major landmarks across Dubai. Its proximity to key transport links ensures seamless connectivity to the city.

Direct connection to Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Expo Road.

3 mins to Metro Station

7 mins to Ibn Battuta Mall

11 mins to Dubai Marina

30 mins to Al Maktoum International Airport

Nuom Properties, part of the Gulf Worldwide Group which was established in 1995, is redefining urban living by developing properties with a holistic approach. With a commitment to design excellence, comprehensive functionality, and value engineering for sustainability, Nuom reimagines properties from the ground up—enhancing infrastructure, optimizing layouts, and infusing modern aesthetics to create elevated living spaces, seamless operations and strong investment returns. Its investment portfolio spans prime locations, including Arjan, Business Bay, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Jebel Ali, reinforcing its role in shaping vibrant communities across Dubai.