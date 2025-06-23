UAE, Dubai, The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has launched a digital awareness campaign in celebration of Stop Cyberbullying Day titled "Our Digital Safety", aiming to enhance public awareness about the risks of cyberbullying and engage the community in promoting a culture of prevention capable of addressing it.

The campaign also sought to encourage students to embrace safe digital practices and positive behaviours, including tolerance and respect online.

As part of the campaign, a week-long online competition was held for public and private school students from grades three to seven across Dubai, with the participation of 100 students. Delivered via the Fillout platform in both Arabic and English, the contest featured 15 multiple-choice questions focused on identifying cyberbullying and understanding how to prevent it. Schools received the competition link

To reinforce learning, the Foundation distributed tailored digital awareness content to participating students and their parents via email after the competition concluded. The material was designed to sustain the campaign’s impact and promote continued dialogue at home about safe internet practices.

Complementing these efforts, the Foundation also published a series of educational posts across its official social media channels. These posts offered guidance to adults on how to recognizeze and respond to signs of cyberbullying in order to minimize its spread and support victims within the community.

Her Excellency Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, stated that early awareness is the most effective line of defence against all forms of violence, including cyberbullying, an issue that continues to grow alongside the rising use of technology among children and adolescents. “In line with the directives of our wise leadership, we are committed to playing our awareness and preventive role by helping to build a safe and supportive digital environment for everyone,” she said.

Al Mansouri went on to say that the Foundation is inspired by the humanitarian vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the UAE. “Her Highness is a role model in supporting the rights of women and children, and her initiatives have led to a qualitative leap in protection, care, and empowerment across the country,” Al Mansouri added.

She concluded by saying, “Today, we are proud to observe Stop Cyberbullying Day as we continue our efforts to spread awareness about the dangers of cyberbullying. We are committed to creating an integrated environment that prioritises prevention and promotes community partnerships to build a healthier digital future.”

The campaign concluded with the announcement of ten student winners, who were each awarded an AED 500 gift card provided by Mirdif City Centre, totalling AED 5,000 in prizes. The winners’ names were shared via the Foundation’s official platforms.