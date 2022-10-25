Hamed Ali: “Wide-ranging plan to take market accessibility to new pinnacles by increasing the number of technology-driven members”

Jacques Barakat: “Giving our clients direct access to DFM’s growing investment opportunities is of strategic importance for our group”

Dubai: As part of its constant efforts to boost market accessibility for greater numbers of international investors, Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today welcomed Swissquote Bank Ltd, Switzerland’s leading online Bank, endeavor to allow its clients’ access to DFM listed securities from October 25th, 2022.

Swissquote Bank is the leading Swiss provider of online financial services granting its clients access to trade an extensive range of asset classes that includes stocks, ETFs, funds, bonds, derivatives, cryptocurrencies and more. Swissquote’s AUC stand at over US$ 50 billion. With a Tier 1 ratio of over 25 percent, the bank is one of the best-capitalized banks in Europe.

Commenting on this significant approach, Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai said: “We are pleased to have Swissquote Bank connecting to DFM’s ecosystem as part of our efforts to strengthen our leadership in capital markets’ digital transformation. We are actively implementing a wide-ranging plan to take market accessibility to new pinnacles by increasing the number of technology-driven members capable to provide investors with multiple value-added services and to attract new investors to join our growing investor base.”

Jacques Barakat, CEO of Swissquote Middle East added: “Given our local and international client base, providing direct access to the growing investment opportunities that the Dubai Financial Market offers is of strategic importance for our group and demonstrates our ambition to expand further our presence in the UAE.”

Swissquote is connecting to the DFM through the Direct Market Access (DMA) Route of GTNME-BHM Capital, noting that the DMA enables DFM-licensed brokerage companies to mandate a global broker to use its DMA access point to directly trade on the market.

“As a DIFC headquartered investment firm, we remain committed to our longstanding partnership with DFM facilitating trading and investment flows into our region” said Samer Abuzahra, CEO of GTN Middle East Financial Services (DIFC) Limited (“GTNME”). “We are delighted with Swissquote onboarding to the DFM’s ecosystem, which further expands GTNME’s institutional relationships.”

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, Chief Executive Officer of BHM Capital, said “Our thanks go to Dubai Financial Market for recognising BHM Capital as a trusted financial partner, and an integral part of the UAE’s capital market infrastructure. This collaboration underlines our commitment to identify synergies and potential opportunities, which strengthens Dubai’s position as a capital markets hub, in line with the leadership’s vision and the strategic plan to develop financial markets in Dubai”.

About Dubai Financial Market:

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) was established as a public institution with its own independent corporate body. DFM operates as a secondary market for the trading of securities issued by public shareholding companies, bonds issued by the Federal Government or any of the local Governments and public institutions in the country, units of investment funds and any other financial instruments, local or foreign, which are accepted by the market. The DFM commenced operations on March 26, 2000 and became the first Islamic Shari’a-compliant exchange globally since 2007. Following its initial public offering in November 2006, when DFM offered 1.6 billion shares, representing 20 per cent of its paid-up capital of AED 8 billion, DFM became a public joint stock company and its shares were listed on 7 March 2007 with the trading symbol (DFM). Following the IPO, the Government of Dubai retained the remaining 80 per cent of DFM Company through Borse Dubai Limited. www.dfm.ae

About Swissquote:

The Swiss Leader in Online Banking: Swissquote is Switzerland’s market leader in online banking. Over three million financial products can be traded on its innovative platforms. Swissquote’s core competencies include global stock market trading, trading and custody of crypto assets, Forex trading and a Robo-Advisor solution. In addition, Swissquote is active in the payment card, mortgage and leasing markets. As at the end of June 2022, Swissquote held over 50 billion Swiss francs in assets for more than 520,000 private and institutional clients. In addition to its headquarters in Gland, Switzerland, Swissquote has offices in Zurich, London, Luxembourg, Malta, Bucharest, Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong. Swissquote holds banking licenses both in Switzerland (FINMA) and Luxembourg (CSSF). The parent company, Swissquote Group Holding Ltd, is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: SQN). The Swissquote Group and PostFinance each own 50 percent of the fintech app Yuh Ltd.

About GTN Middle East:

GTN Middle East is an investment firm licensed as Category 3A and is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The firm is head quartered in Dubai – UAE and is built on strong FinTech financial services foundation which has evolved over the past two decades in the MENA region. GTN Middle East operates the Global Trading Network (GTN) for the Middle East and Africa region, which is a fast, reliable, competitively priced multi-market and multi-asset class investment solution for Professional clients comprising of a sophisticated trading platform and digital wealth management solution. GTN Middle East is a wholly owned subsidiary of the GTN Group - a leading fintech firm based in Dubai. The shareholders of GMA are NTG Global Holdings Limited and strategic investors International Finance Corporation (IFC), and SBI Ventures.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading financial services company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.