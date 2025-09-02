Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) announced its decision to change its official logo, 20 years after its establishment under Law No. (33) of 2005.

The QFMA joined the umbrella of the governmental visual identity of the State of Qatar after adopting the official emblem of the State in its new corporate identity.

On its social media, it said this move reflects the well-established and close connection between the Authority and the national identity and further enhances its institutional presence both locally and internationally.

