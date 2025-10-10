Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed the current week up 0.65 percent, adding 70,130 points to its tally, to stand at 10,933 points compared to last week’s closing.

This week’s trading saw the banking and financial services sector achieve the highest gains, at 1.56 percent, followed by the telecommunications sector with 0.63 percent, while the transportation sector recorded the biggest losses, at 0.74 percent.

In his remarks to QNA, financial market analyst Youssef Buhulaiqa said the financial results achieved by Qatar National Bank (QNB) and Dukhan Bank, the two listed companies that have disclosed their results so far, are positive and will enhance optimism in the market and boost investor confidence despite the slowdown in the market recently. The financial market analyst noted that the two banks’ results were immediately reflected in their market value, which remained stable and achieved a significant increase.

As we enter the month of results announcements, we are closely monitoring companies’ continued disclosure of their results on time. This could create opportunities for positive surprises that could drive stock prices to a rapid and sudden rise, or even an immediate surge in the Qatari market, Buhulaiqa added.

