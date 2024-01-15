Dubai, UAE: Deyaar Development PJSC (Deyaar), one of Dubai’s leading property developers and real estate service providers, has announced the launch of Rosalia Residences, an exquisite tower of spacious apartments in the heart of Al Furjan that will further elevate the standard of living within the community.

Strategically located in one of Dubai’s most vibrant and fast-growing communities, Rosalia Residences is Deyaar’s third project in Al Furjan out of a total project portfolio worth AED 300 million. The first project, Amalia Residences, launched in 2022, is now completely sold out. The second, Millennium Talia Residences, a hotel serviced apartments operated by Millennium Hotels & Resorts, is also enjoying strong demand and sales performance.

Rosalia Residences offers a variety of spacious residential units suitable for families, consisting of one, two and three bedrooms nestled within the serene embrace of nature. Centrally located opposite to the Discovery Gardens 2 Metro Station, Rosalia grants seamless access to vibrant cityscapes. With golf clubs, trendy malls, gastronomic delights, luxurious hotels, convenience stores, and iconic entertainment venues just moments away, the upscale project is a treasure trove of contemporary experiences waiting to be discovered.

Commenting on the launch, Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO at Deyaar Development, said: “We are excited to announce the launch of Rosalia Residences, the third project of Deyaar Development in the bustling Al Furjan community. At Deyaar, our mission has always been to pioneer an exceptional urban environment that provides enduring value for our customers, the Rosalia project complements our mission and commitment to further grow Deyaar’s footprint within Al Furjan, being a one of the most thriving and successful communities within Dubai. Featuring an exceptional lifestyle and high-quality amenities, we are confident that Rosalia Residences will become the ultimate destination for discerning residents and investors, and further raise the standards of comfort and living experience in the region.”

Comprising 9 residential floors and a retail boulevard on the ground floor, Rosalia Residences features an elegantly designed interiors, serene aesthetics, refined textures and a fitted kitchen. The project is designed to deliver a unique community living experience in the heart of Al Furjan.

Additionally, residences will enjoy a host of amenities and facilities – including a splash pad, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, gym, multipurpose hall, and a dedicated BBQ area.

The 117 residential units at Rosalia Residences offers the investors a choice of 1 – bedroom apartments with areas ranging from 774 – 1178 sq feet. The 2-bedroom apartments area ranges between 1,208 – 1,731 sq feet, while the 3-bedroom area will be 1,743 sq feet.

Sharing his views on the project, Nasser El Din Aly Amer, Vice President Sales at Deyaar Development, said: “The launch of our third project in Al Furjan is a major milestone for Deyaar Development. Featuring the same hallmarks of lasting quality, design aesthetics and meticulous attention to detail that Deyaar has become synonymous with, Rosalia Residences is a testimony to Deyaar’s reputation in creating exceptional communities in Dubai. Offering a memorable lifestyle experience for all residents, the unbeatable value proposition of Rosalia Residences is further enhanced by our attractive launch offers featuring a flexible payment plan post project hand over among many other features. We look forward to customers resonating with the concept of this unique, family-oriented project. As with all our projects, Deyaar is committed to delivering the Rosalia Residences within the stipulated schedule and to the highest standard – we will provide all homeowners with regular updates on the project’s progress.”

Deyaar development has appointed the project contractor and works commenced on site in December 2023. The Rosalia Residences project is scheduled for completion on or before September 2025.

The project’s central location in Al Furjan, between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, offers convenient access to public transportation, Dubai’s business districts and major tourist attractions. The community is seamlessly connected to some of Dubai’s best-known malls, education and healthcare facilities, entertainment hubs, beaches, parks and more.

About Deyaar

Deyaar Development PJSC is a leading real-estate developer and real-estate services company, headquartered in Dubai. Since its establishment in 2002, the company has registered exponential growth to become an industry leader in the region, with a share capital of AED4.38 billion.

Deyaar is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the development of the region's property landscape. The company’s in-depth market intelligence, world-class services, and unrivalled property management support for communities across diverse portfolios have firmly consolidated its pioneering status in the region’s real estate landscape.

Combining excellence with a vision to create natural living environments while placing customers at the core of its strategies, Deyaar serves as a one-stop real estate solutions provider. Under this profile, its scope includes the delivery of end-to-end property development and property management services across the UAE.

Deyaar provides facility management services for its portfolio of commercial and residential units. The company spearheads an association management team to ensure the wellbeing of Deyaar’s homeowners as a key priority. Deyaar complies with the escrow legislation and relevant property laws in the UAE, and it is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority under reference number 15/07.