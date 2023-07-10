Dubai, UAE: Deyaar Development PJSC, one of Dubai’s leading property developers and real estate service providers, has announced the launch of Jannat, the final residential district of Deyaar’s flagship community project Midtown. The project elevates the overall Midtown community to new heights with its iconic design and state-of-the-art amenities.

Thoughtfully designed for elegant living, the district of Jannat, with a built-up area of 521,400 square feet (sq ft), comprises two impressive towers seamlessly connected by a bridge and is strategically located at the heart of Midtown in Dubai Production City, offering easy access to major highways, airports, transportation networks and major destinations within Dubai. Jannat marks the final residential phase of the highly successful Midtown community, with all previous phases already sold out.

Overlooking the expansive green spaces of Jumeirah Golf Estates, Jannat sits at the head of Midtown’s landscaped piazza stretching a kilometre in length, which hosts idyllic community parks, open lawns for family and community gatherings, children's play areas, and quaint nooks ideal for relaxing. The podium-like multi-utility retail boulevard is another integrated zone featuring fashion boutiques, book shops, convenience stores, pharmacies, supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes – all at close quarters.

Meticulously planned and constructed, Jannat offers a diverse range of property types to cater to various lifestyles and preferences. The residential towers feature 360 elegant units starting from AED 560,000, making Jannat a preferred destination for individuals, families, and investors. The project will be completed by Q2 2026.

Commenting on the launch, Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, Chief Executive Officer of Deyaar Development PJSC, said: “We are thrilled to launch Jannat, the iconic final residential district of our immensely successful Midtown community. The Jannat signature residences underline Deyaar’s relentless pursuit of superior quality, innovative design and attention to detail that have helped transform the Dubai skyline over the decades. Following the successful handover of the previous phases at Midtown, we look forward to completing another uplifting district under our flagship development, which comprises 24 buildings spanning six districts, with the same commitment to quality and timely delivery that Deyaar is renowned for.”

A comfortable and convenient lifestyle is at the heart of Jannat, with an exciting range of amenities and recreational activities available throughout the community – such as a fully equipped gym, a tennis court, games multipurpose rooms, outdoor BBQ area, and an attractively designed kids club with a separate outdoor play area and a dedicated kids swimming pool, alongside many more amenities nestled in an immaculately landscaped podium.

Additionally, the interconnect towers of Jannat provide a lavish terrace infinity swimming pool located on the 9th floor, offering a relaxed and exclusive experience to the owners and residents of the towers.

The integrated Midtown community comprises six districts spanning 24 buildings and a massive retail boulevard which includes a wide array of convenience stores, leisure, sports and daycare facilities and a 3000 square feet nursery. Residents and owners in Jannat district will have direct access to the Midtown boulevard and the rest of the facilities at their own convenience.

About Deyaar

Deyaar Development PJSC is a leading real-estate developer and real-estate services company, headquartered in Dubai. Since its establishment in 2002, the company has registered exponential growth to become an industry leader in the region, with a share capital of AED4.38 billion.

Deyaar is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the development of the region's property landscape. The company’s in-depth market intelligence, world-class services, and unrivalled property management support for communities across diverse portfolios have firmly consolidated its pioneering status in the region’s real estate landscape.

Combining excellence with a vision to create natural living environments while placing customers at the core of its strategies, Deyaar serves as a one-stop real estate solutions provider. Under this profile, its scope includes the delivery of end-to-end property development and property management services across the UAE.

Deyaar provides facility management services for its portfolio of commercial and residential units. The company spearheads an association management team to ensure the wellbeing of Deyaar’s homeowners as a key priority. Deyaar complies with the escrow legislation and relevant property laws in the UAE, and it is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority under reference number 15/07.

