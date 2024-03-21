Dubai: Deyaar Facilities Management, a leading facility management (FM) solutions provider and subsidiary of Deyaar Development PJSC, has announced its rebranding as 'Ontegra' to embark on a progressive future towards integrated, technology-driven solutions in the FM industry. This strategic move aligns with the group’s commitment to enhancing operational excellence and setting higher standards through innovation and sustainability.

In conjunction with its new brand identity, Ontegra will introduce new services, with stronger emphasis on utilising artificial intelligence to digitise the company's service delivery. Additionally, Ontegra is transitioning to a Microsoft-based system, highlighting its commitment to research and development. With the help of direct insights into shifts in consumer demand, the company will be better equipped to deliver customer-centric products and services.

The term ‘Ontegra,’ which is a combination of the words ‘Onward’ and ‘Integration,’ denotes the fusion of cutting-edge technology with a commitment to operational excellence. This aligns with the company’s commitment to SMART (Sustainable, Methodical, Agile, Reliable, Technology-driven) principles and goals of utilising AI and technology to improve customer experiences, and guarantee sustainable asset and building management.

Along with the new brand identity, the company also revealed its plans to introduce two new voice-based AI-powered assistants 'Techi' and 'Alegra’ built on OpenAI’s ChatGPT in the coming months. Techi is an in-house, multilingual operations assistant that can mimic human conversations and perform a variety of tasks like scheduling appointments, preparing quotes, generating invoices, and more. Similarly, Alegra, offers AI-powered customer support, seamlessly substituting for a conventional help desk representative to provide prompt and effective customer service. With revolutionary products designed to set new standards in the Facilities Management space, Ontegra reiterates its commitment to fully digitising internal and help desk operations, and leading the industry in digital transformation.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, Chief Executive Officer of Deyaar Development, said: “The rebranding of our facilities management arm to Ontegra marks a pivotal transition for Deyaar. We are heading into a new era and are firmly focused on harnessing the power of AI and cutting-edge technologies to help us transform our operational efficiency and service delivery. Today, embracing the power of digital transformation is non-negotiable – it will take us into the future, enabling us to meet the dynamic needs of our customers in a more integrated manner. This strategic rebranding and the introduction of innovative services are just the beginning. With Ontegra, we are charting a course towards a future where our operations are more sustainable, our methodologies more agile, and our services more aligned with the expectations of a digital world.”

Adnan Jabri, General manager of Ontegra, stated, “We are delighted to be making this strategic shift as Deyaar Facilities Management transforms into Ontegra for a new future. The vision of seamless integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence into our core business processes marks a significant milestone in this forward-looking journey. This transformation is a major undertaking that impacts every aspect of the business, from internal operations to customer relations, and is far more than a simple, strategic decision.”

“In keeping with global standards, we have committed ourselves to implementing cutting-edge technologies that will transform customer experiences and enhance overall productivity, efficiency and sustainability. As a result, Ontegra is well positioned to lead innovation with its revolutionary services and vision for a future where technology and operational excellence merge to reshape the Facilities Management landscape."

Facility management services in UAE have matured to the point where advanced robotics, hardware, and software technologies are crucial to its further success. As a proud member of the Deyaar Group, Ontegra ensures that clients continue to receive exceptional service with these technologies and stands prepared to meet emerging challenges, solidifying its position as an innovator in the shifting landscape of facilities management.

