Dubai, UAE: Deyaar Development PJSC ("Deyaar"), one of Dubai’s leading property developers and real estate service providers, has officially commenced the construction phase by breaking ground at Mar Casa, its award-winning seafront residential project in Dubai Maritime City.

Marking a significant milestone for Mar Casa, the groundbreaking follows Deyaar’s first seafront luxury residential tower getting completely sold out in a record time after it was launched in March this year. Scheduled for completion in Q4 2026, Mar Casa signifies a blend of innovative design and enduring quality.

Commenting on the project's groundbreaking, Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said: “We are thrilled to break ground for Mar Casa, the iconic new residential tower at Dubai Maritime City that has seen an overwhelming interest from customers and investors. At Deyaar Development, our globally renowned reputation stems from the timely progress and completion of our projects, and this ceremony is another significant milestone in our commitment to deliver the award-winning Mar Casa residences to our customers as per schedule. With a pioneering focus on sustainable luxury and emotional well-being, we are confident that the unique design and enduring quality of the sold-out Mar Casa project will not only help create an exceptional seafront community but also set a new benchmark in the region’s real estate sector.”

“We are proud of Mar Casa’s distinctive design, embodying a smart and sustainable lifestyle. Our commitment shines through in living spaces crafted for natural lighting. With a focus on indoor air quality and energy-efficient MEP systems, Mar Casa reflects our dedication to sustainable practices.” Added Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami.

Comprising 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and luxury penthouses offering stunning panoramic views of the ocean and the Dubai skyline, the 52-floor Mar Casa features an enthralling sea wave-inspired façade that creates a harmonious connection between land and sea.

Those attributes were among the reasons cited by the awards jury when Mar Casa by Deyaar was crowned with two five-star awards for High-rise Residential Development and High-rise Residential Architecture at the Arabian Property Awards 2023 – the largest and most respected annual awards program dedicated to the region’s dynamic property market – along with four other major award categories. These prestigious awards include: Apartment/Condominium Development; Residential High-Rise Architecture; Residential High-Rise Development; and Residential Property, meeting all the jury's criteria.

In addition, Mar Casa by Deyaar recently also won a major accolade in the category of “Best Luxury High Rise Living” bestowed by Luxury Lifestyle Awards, which especially cited the project’s commitment to setting high industry standards and also recognized Deyaar Development’s impeccable reputation and professional performance.

The award-winning project also unlocks the passion for living a healthy, active and purposeful life to the fullest in close harmony with nature thanks to its carefully planned internal and external build – with the Mar Casa lobby capturing the graceful fluidity of waves to create an unforgettable “Wow!” moment upon arrival with a striking light installation as its centerpiece. Deriving inspiration from the Arabian Gulf, Mar Casa by Deyaar pays spectacular homage to the Dubai’s rich maritime history by incorporating biomimicry and biophilic design in its spectacular façade to create a sanctuary of serenity.

A prominent highlight of the Mar Casa project is its exclusive Residents’ Lounge, which offers stunning views of the sea and comes equipped with a library, coworking space and a juice bar. The seafront project also offers a full floor of other world-class recreational amenities such as a padel court, yoga and breakout spaces, kids play area, and kids club. A roof-top infinity pool with breath-taking views offers the ideal space for relaxation, while a separate children’s pool and beach-inspired pool with splash areas are also available on the main recreational floor.

Every apartment and penthouse at Mar Casa is a smart home equipped with advanced IP intercoms, and smart access and lighting control systems. All units also come packed with premium-brand appliances.

For more information on Mar Casa by Deyaar, visit https://www.deyaar.ae/en/properties/mar-casa/

About Deyaar

Deyaar Development PJSC is a leading real-estate developer and real-estate services company, headquartered in Dubai. Since its establishment in 2002, the company has registered exponential growth to become an industry leader in the region, with a share capital of AED4.38 billion.

Deyaar is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the development of the region's property landscape. The company’s in-depth market intelligence, world-class services, and unrivalled property management support for communities across diverse portfolios have firmly consolidated its pioneering status in the region’s real estate landscape.

Combining excellence with a vision to create natural living environments while placing customers at the core of its strategies, Deyaar serves as a one-stop real estate solutions provider. Under this profile, its scope includes the delivery of end-to-end property development and property management services across the UAE.

Deyaar provides facility management services for its portfolio of commercial and residential units. The company spearheads an association management team to ensure the wellbeing of Deyaar’s homeowners as a key priority. Deyaar complies with the escrow legislation and relevant property laws in the UAE, and it is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority under reference number 15/07.

