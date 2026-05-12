Deyaar YTD March’26 Financial Highlights:

The profit before tax posted 23.3% increase to AED 147.7 million from AED 119.8 million in YTD March’25, demonstrating the company’s ability to sustain strong momentum and deliver on its strategic vision.

Total revenue reached AED 447.1 million, a 3.2% increase compared to AED 433.4 million in the same period last year.

Total Assets increased by 12.1%, reaching 8,151.5 as of 31 March 2026 from AED 7,269.2 million as of 31 March 2025.

Dubai, UAE: Deyaar Development PJSC (Deyaar), a publicly listed integrated real estate company and one of the leading developers in the United Arab Emirates, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, showcasing significant growth and strategic resilience in a dynamic market environment.

Deyaar recorded a 3.2% increase in revenue for YTD March’26, reaching AED 447.1 million compared to AED 433.4 million in the same period last year. This growth was achieved despite a downturn in the hospitality sector, offset by robust performance in Property and Facility Management.

Profit before tax climbed 23.3% to AED 147.7 million for YTD March’26 compared to AED 119.8 million in YTD March’25, reflecting the company’s adeptness in maintaining momentum amidst market fluctuations. Total assets rose by 12.1%, amounting to AED 8,151.5 million as of March 31, 2026, demonstrating the company’s strategic asset management.

Commenting on the results, Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said:

This quarter reflects healthy business momentum and a productive start to 2026. We are witnessing steady progress in our financial results, driven by our strategic foresight and a continuous commitment to delivering long-term value for our stakeholders.

Our success mirrors the strength of the UAE and Dubai, which entered this period of global tension from a position of strength; backed by strong fiscal buffers, supply chain flexibility, and healthy consumer demand. What distinguishes this environment is the clarity of leadership and a proactive policy framework that preserves stability and maintains confidence across the system, allowing us to turn challenges into opportunities for sustained growth.

The fundamentals of Dubai’s real estate market remain robust, supported by high demand and favourable economic conditions, allowing us to effectively capitalize on emerging opportunities. We are also dedicated to sustaining profitability while strategically launching select projects that address our customers’ evolving requirements.

Our recent handover milestone showcases our operational efficiency and dedication to delivering quality projects, while our substantial project backlog positions us to meet growing demand. We are well-equipped to harness these opportunities and continue driving future growth.

In Q1, Deyaar achieved a significant milestone by handing over 1425 units across three major projects in Dubai, including the luxury residential tower Regalia in Business Bay, the final district of Jannat in Midtown, and Talia Residences in Al Furjan. This handover reflects Deyaar’s dedication to enhancing the built environment in alignment with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan.

The UAE real estate market remains stable, driven by robust fiscal policies and significant global capital inflows. Within this resilient landscape, Deyaar continues to strengthen its leadership through a disciplined approach to balance sheet management and strategic execution, highlighting its commitment to sustainable growth.

About Deyaar:

Deyaar is a publicly listed, integrated real estate company based in Dubai, with over two decades of expertise in developing residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. Established in 2001, Deyaar has grown into one of the leading developers following the IPO in 2007. The company is supported by six interconnected business units, forming a unified platform built around a holistic understanding of our customers’ needs.

Deyaar continues to expand its real estate portfolio with strategically located projects and an ambition that continues to grow.

For Media Relations:

Inass Msaidi

inassm@deyaar.ae