Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s virtual employee ‘Rammas’, which uses generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), enriches the customer experience thanks to its superior ability to interact with users, better understand their needs and enquiries, and respond promptly and accurately in both Arabic and English, while ensuring a safe and practical experience. DEWA is the first utility globally and UAE government entity to use generative AI to interact with customers and answer their queries.

In 2023, Rammas answered 1,835,179 enquiries, an increase of 39% compared to 2022, when he answered 1,319,708 enquiries. Since its launch in 2017, Rammas has responded to more than 8.5 million enquiries through DEWA’s various communication channels.

“We are keen to provide DEWA’s services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and quality by utilising the disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. We attach great importance to investing in AI technologies to advance services and enhance DEWA’s position locally and globally regarding customer experience and service accessibility. Using generative AI in DEWA’s virtual employee Rammas enriches the customer experience with its ability to learn, understand and analyse customer needs based on available data and information,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

In addition to its ability to learn, Rammas facilitates transactions and provides information through direct interaction from the list of services or direct questions. It provides 11 procedural services, such as EasyPay and DEWA Store offers. It also offers information on 200 services and features for all stakeholders, including customers, developers, suppliers, partners and others.

Generative AI is a form of AI that can produce text, images, and various content based on its training data. DEWA started using ChatGPT, one of the most widespread applications of generative AI, since April 2023 on its website and smart app through Rammas, available on DEWA’s smart app and website, as well as its Facebook page, Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, robots, and WhatsApp Business platform on 04 601 9999.