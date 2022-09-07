Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s R&D Centre is testing its Smart Grid Analytics project, which uses voltage and current measurements from primary substations to detect and forecast disturbances on the Medium Voltage (MV). This helps DEWA with necessary maintenance proactively to ensure the continuity of supplies, according to the highest standards of reliability, resilience, accountability, and availability. The R&D Centre will also evaluate ‘dInsight’ Analytics Platform, which provides a powerful and comprehensive visual analytics of the grid, loads and supplies.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted the essential role DEWA’s R&D Centre plays in developing sustainable, effective and proactive systems and solutions to the challenges facing the various divisions of DEWA. This ensures continuous improvement of DEWA’s core operations by relying on research and innovation, consolidating DEWA’s global leadership and achieving its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation.

“The R&D Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park supports DEWA’s efforts to anticipate the future, develop long-term proactive plans to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and innovate disruptive technologies to provide world-class services that enhance the quality of life in Dubai. The Centre also supports the national plans and strategies including the ‘Dubai 10X’ initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aids Dubai’s progress into leading the future by making it 10 years ahead of other cities. The Centre aims to enhance Dubai’s position as a global hub for research and development in solar energy, smart grids, energy, and water efficiency, as well as build capacities in these sectors to enable Dubai to meet the requirements of sustainable development,” added Al Tayer.

“The R&D Centre collaborates with different local and global entities to achieve DEWA’s objectives in promoting sustainability in energy supplies, diversifying energy sources, and creating a work environment that encourages innovation. This is achieved by creating a platform for creativity and innovation in clean and renewable energy technologies and training Emirati staff,” said Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.