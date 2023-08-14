Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Research and Development Centre (R&D) filed a new patent for an innovative build plate and method to detach 3D printed objects automatically. This ensures the best performance of 3D printers as it eases the removal of 3D printed objects during the printing process, making it feasible to have a continuous 3D printing operation. The invention supports DEWA’s intensive efforts to develop advanced infrastructure and specialised software in 3D printing and additive manufacturing, and invest in them to overcome challenges in the energy sector. DEWA uses 3D printers to produce prototypes and spare parts for its generation, transmission, and distribution divisions, and to support the digitisation of its inventory.



“DEWA supports Dubai’s endeavours to become the global hub for 3D printing by finding innovative solutions and technologies that modernise the manufacture of spare parts in our business, to become more sustainable, and to drive innovation in production and operations.



This saves time, reduces costs and improves productivity and efficiency. This aligns with the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. We adopt 3D printing as an innovative solution for our internal operations to print spare parts for devices and equipment, in addition to extending the lifespan of our equipment. DEWA is the first organisation in the GCC to apply metal 3D printing technology using threads and wires.

DEWA achieved the Guinness World Records title for the first 3D printed laboratory, for our Robotics & Drone laboratory, housed within the R&D Centre. Through its patents and advanced research papers, the Centre promotes our 3D printing projects, which have been widely recognised by utilities around the world,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, highlighted that the R&D Centre has become a global platform that provides innovative solutions and technologies to enhance the operations and services of the utility sector. The Centre had registered a patent for an adhesive device for 3D printers, which automatically distributes the adhesive material on the 3D printing plate, to ensure that the printed material sticks adequately to the build plate.

