Dubai, UAE: DEWA’s ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’ helps residential customers monitor their electricity and water consumption, and inspires healthy competition among customers to increase consumption efficiency and contribute to the sustainability of resources. It helps them compare their electricity and water consumption with similar efficient homes in their area, to help them take positive steps towards adopting a sustainable lifestyle. It also provides customers with customised tips and plans to limit waste of resources. The programme is available on DEWA’s website and smart app. The app is available on iOS, Android, Huawei and Apple Watch.

Infographic

‘My Sustainable Living Programme’ uses AI and behavioural science

‘My Sustainable Living Programme’ includes several key features that use the latest technologies, including:

‘Neighbourhood Comparison’ dashboard to compare electricity and water consumption with similar efficient homes

Consumption Profile allows customers to update their details for more accurate comparison

Tips and plan to help customers take positive steps towards adopting a sustainable lifestyle

A monthly report on electricity and water consumption

‘My Sustainable Living Programme’: Four simple steps to limit electricity and water waste

‘My Sustainable Living Programme’ provides customers with customised tips to increase consumption efficiency, by following easy and simple steps:

Log in to your account on DEWA smart app

Scroll down to the ‘Neighbourhood Comparison’ dashboard

Check your electricity and water consumption in comparison with efficient neighbours

Update your “Consumption Details” Profile

Get your monthly detailed report, and receive personalised tips.

Start with customising your plan by clicking on ‘I’ll do it’

