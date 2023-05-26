Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) ’s Innovation Centre has commenced the registration process for the third batch of the Cleantech Youth Programme. The programme aims to enhance the youth’s contribution to sustainability by developing their knowledge and expertise in the fields of clean and renewable energy, entrepreneurship, and accelerating climate action. Registration is open from 1 June until 3 July 2023.



The programme comprises a wide range of workshops, specialist sessions, and field visits with the participation of academics, specialists and experts from several universities, start-ups, and local and global organisations. Over the past two batches, the programme has graduated 50 youth leaders from universities across the UAE, who presented innovative projects in clean energy and sustainability.



“We support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which places youth empowerment among its priorities. We spare no effort to support youth at all levels and respond to their aspirations to acquire new skills. We also strive to provide them with information, knowledge, science, and the needed technologies to invest their potential and motivate them to present their best innovations, proposals and perceptions that can be transformed into sustainable solutions that contribute to building a better world. Through the Innovation Centre, DEWA strives to support innovation and creativity in clean and renewable energy, and strengthen the skills of the next generation of innovators and experts in clean technologies while focusing on skilled Emiratis and nurturing them. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.



“We are pleased with the interest of youth and their engagement with the programmes of the Innovation Centre, which aim to empower youth in anticipating and creating a sustainable future and finding innovative solutions to current and future challenges. The youth turnout for the Cleantech Youth Programme confirms the Centre’s position as a global platform for renewable and clean energy innovations and a key partner in shaping the future of sustainable energy worldwide,” said Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.



University graduates and students studying engineering or science at accredited institutions in the UAE, who are between 20 and 24 years old, can apply to join the third batch through the following link: https://mbrsic.ae/en/join-us/clean-tech-youth-programme/



